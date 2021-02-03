Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 2
7148 SH 75 — Unattended death.
2705 11th Street — Theft.
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Criminal mischief.
105 Old Phelps Rd. — Drugs.
600 block IH 45 — Drugs.
515 FM 2821 — Assault.
1017 Haywood Street — Unattended death.
4 Howard Circle — Runaway juvenile.
1613 Persimmon Dr. — Domestic dispute.
608 Hayman Street — Assault (family violence).
560 FM 2821 W. — Auto pedestrian.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 2
2694 IH 45 S — Criminal mischief.
49 Veronica Ln. — Theft.
Hwy. 75 S./ Tafelski Rd. — Major auto wreck.
19 Mockingbird Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
717 FM 2821 W. — Drugs/ narcotics.
Lonestar Rd./ Wagon Pass Dr. — Wilderness rescue.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 2
Alexandria Knight — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
James E. Simon Jr. — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Devin R. Crochet — Possession of marijuana.
Courtney Crochet — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of marijuana.
Irene N. Wanjiru — Assault involving damage to vehicle.
Jamie R. Driggers — Parole and pardon board violation, assault of a pregnant person.
Cory N. Wistinghause — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alan A. Thomas — DWI.
Nnennia Anibire — Theft.
Vance F. Daniel — Possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful carrying a weapon.
