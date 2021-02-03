Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Feb. 2

7148 SH 75 — Unattended death.

2705 11th Street — Theft.

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Criminal mischief.

105 Old Phelps Rd. — Drugs.

600 block IH 45 — Drugs.

515 FM 2821 — Assault.

1017 Haywood Street — Unattended death.

4 Howard Circle — Runaway juvenile.

1613 Persimmon Dr. — Domestic dispute.

608 Hayman Street — Assault (family violence).

560 FM 2821 W. — Auto pedestrian.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Feb. 2

2694 IH 45 S — Criminal mischief.

49 Veronica Ln. — Theft.

Hwy. 75 S./ Tafelski Rd. — Major auto wreck.

19 Mockingbird Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

717 FM 2821 W. — Drugs/ narcotics.

Lonestar Rd./ Wagon Pass Dr. — Wilderness rescue.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 2

Alexandria Knight — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

James E. Simon Jr. — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Devin R. Crochet — Possession of marijuana.

Courtney Crochet — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of marijuana.

Irene N. Wanjiru — Assault involving damage to vehicle.

Jamie R. Driggers — Parole and pardon board violation, assault of a pregnant person.

Cory N. Wistinghause — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alan A. Thomas — DWI.

Nnennia Anibire — Theft.

Vance F. Daniel — Possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful carrying a weapon.

