Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 15
515 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
3000 SH 30 W — Minor auto wreck.
1300 11th St. — Credit card abuse.
700 IH 45 S. — Stolen vehicle.
IH 45 N / FM 1791 N. — Minor auto wreck.
Jan. 16
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.
12th St./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
SH 75 N / IH 45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
7500 SH 75 S — Minor auto wreck.
214 16th St. — Commercial burglary.
2435 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1702 Oak Bend — Domestic dispute.
624 11th St. — Theft.
Jan. 17
2830 Lake Rd. — Sexual offense.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.
2517 Sam Houston Ave. — Suspicious person.
148 Col Etheredge Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
Jan. 18
2600 El Toro — Criminal mischief.
314 16th St. — Assault.
2106 Avenue M — Failure to stop and give information.
913 University Ave. — Domestic dispute.
1905 University Ave. — Theft.
2451 Lake Rd. — Sexual assault.
Jan. 19
114 FM 247 — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 15
56 Johnson-Dodge St. — Criminal trespass.
Robinson Creek Rd./ FM 1374 — Stolen vehicle.
61 Jackson Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Jan. 16
FM 1375 W/ FS RD 274 — Assault.
621 Fisher St. — Criminal trespass.
3 Broad Leaf Ln. — Theft.
157 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.
40 Lynell — Stolen vehicle.
Jan. 17
US 190/ FM 2296 — Drugs/ narcotics.
1735 US 190 — Sexual assault.
3722 SH 19 — Disturbance.
41 Calvary Rd. — Shooting.
Jan. 18
Jones Rd./ FM 1375 — Assisting other agency.
1581 IH 45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
6370 FM 1374 — Stolen vehicle.
30 FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.
Jan. 19
1576 IH 45 N — Recovered stolen vehicle.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 15
Wesley Loveday — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jasmine T. Sargent — DWI, fleeing police officer with imminent danger.
Calethia N. Benson — Credit card abuse.
Antonio Almanazar — Evading arrest detention.
Dexter Bryant — Unlawful carrying a weapon.
Elena L. Hernandez — Possession of marijuana.
Jake A. Derkowski — DWI.
Sollie Jackson Jr. — DWI.
James W. Smith — DWI.
Kenton C. Archie — DWI.
Jan. 16
Johanna M. Carcamo — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Joseph M. Gunter — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Ronnie W. Carter — Possession of a controlled substance.
Christy C. Gandhi — Harboring runaway child, theft (2 counts).
Ryan Thompson — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Wilford Harmon III — DWI.
Frank Taylor Jr. — Unlawful restraint.
Cameron R. Conway — Assault of family/household member.
Brian N. Fielder — Hinder apprehension of prosecution.
Victor Avila — DWI.
Killas T. Oliver — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of marijuana.
Wesley D. Kimmick — Violation of bond/ protective order.
Juan F. Maldonado — Public intoxication.
Jan. 17
Juan F. Maldonado — Public intoxication.
Daniel L. Turner — DWI.
Ernesto Banda — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kanard J. Riles — Assault causing bodily injury, obstruction or retaliation.
Paul P. Oatis — Violation of bond/ protective order.
Jennifer M. Tedor — Possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph G. Ortega — DWI.
Jan. 18
Devin O. Apejua — Engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault causing bodily injury.
Casey J. Ramsey — Forgery of government/ national money.
George M. Gloria Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Jan. 19
Leamuel D. Holoman — Possession of marijuana.
