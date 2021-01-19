Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Jan. 15

515 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

3000 SH 30 W — Minor auto wreck.

1300 11th St. — Credit card abuse.

700 IH 45 S. — Stolen vehicle.

IH 45 N / FM 1791 N. — Minor auto wreck.

Jan. 16

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.

12th St./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

SH 75 N / IH 45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

7500 SH 75 S — Minor auto wreck.

214 16th St. — Commercial burglary.

2435 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1702 Oak Bend — Domestic dispute.

624 11th St. — Theft.

Jan. 17

2830 Lake Rd. — Sexual offense.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.

2517 Sam Houston Ave. — Suspicious person.

148 Col Etheredge Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

Jan. 18

2600 El Toro — Criminal mischief.

314 16th St. — Assault.

2106 Avenue M — Failure to stop and give information.

913 University Ave. — Domestic dispute.

1905 University Ave. — Theft.

2451 Lake Rd. — Sexual assault.

Jan. 19

114 FM 247 — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Jan. 15

56 Johnson-Dodge St. — Criminal trespass.

Robinson Creek Rd./ FM 1374 — Stolen vehicle.

61 Jackson Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Jan. 16

FM 1375 W/ FS RD 274 — Assault.

621 Fisher St. — Criminal trespass.

3 Broad Leaf Ln. — Theft.

157 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.

40 Lynell — Stolen vehicle.

Jan. 17

US 190/ FM 2296 — Drugs/ narcotics.

1735 US 190 — Sexual assault.

3722 SH 19 — Disturbance.

41 Calvary Rd. — Shooting.

Jan. 18

Jones Rd./ FM 1375 — Assisting other agency.

1581 IH 45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

6370 FM 1374 — Stolen vehicle.

30 FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.

Jan. 19

1576 IH 45 N — Recovered stolen vehicle.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 15

Wesley Loveday — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jasmine T. Sargent — DWI, fleeing police officer with imminent danger.

Calethia N. Benson — Credit card abuse.

Antonio Almanazar — Evading arrest detention.

Dexter Bryant — Unlawful carrying a weapon.

Elena L. Hernandez — Possession of marijuana.

Jake A. Derkowski — DWI.

Sollie Jackson Jr. — DWI.

James W. Smith — DWI.

Kenton C. Archie — DWI.

Jan. 16

Johanna M. Carcamo — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Joseph M. Gunter — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Ronnie W. Carter — Possession of a controlled substance.

Christy C. Gandhi — Harboring runaway child, theft (2 counts).

Ryan Thompson — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Wilford Harmon III — DWI.

Frank Taylor Jr. — Unlawful restraint.

Cameron R. Conway — Assault of family/household member.

Brian N. Fielder — Hinder apprehension of prosecution.

Victor Avila — DWI.

Killas T. Oliver — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of marijuana.

Wesley D. Kimmick — Violation of bond/ protective order.

Juan F. Maldonado — Public intoxication.

Jan. 17

Juan F. Maldonado — Public intoxication.

Daniel L. Turner — DWI.

Ernesto Banda — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Kanard J. Riles — Assault causing bodily injury, obstruction or retaliation.

Paul P. Oatis — Violation of bond/ protective order.

Jennifer M. Tedor — Possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph G. Ortega — DWI.

Jan. 18

Devin O. Apejua — Engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

Casey J. Ramsey — Forgery of government/ national money.

George M. Gloria Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Jan. 19

Leamuel D. Holoman — Possession of marijuana.

