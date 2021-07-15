Huntsville Police Department
July 14
US 190/ Champion Wood — Major auto wreck.
2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
26 FM 247 — Theft.
458 Cherry Hills Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 14
995 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute.
90 Hill St. — Theft.
1 Pine Breeze St. — Child or elderly abuse.
717 FM 2821 W. — Theft.
17 Pine Lake Dr. — Disturbance.
2938 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.
US 190/ Champion Wood Yard Rd. — Major auto wreck.
July 15
1867 FM 980 — Criminal trespass.
86 Gazebo St. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 14
Robert L. Brown — Assault of a family/ household member with impeding breath.
Dushuan D. Harrison — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Abbie Holy-Price — Possession of a controlled substance.
