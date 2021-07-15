Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 14

US 190/ Champion Wood — Major auto wreck.

2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

26 FM 247 — Theft.

458 Cherry Hills Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 14

995 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute.

90 Hill St. — Theft.

1 Pine Breeze St. — Child or elderly abuse.

717 FM 2821 W. — Theft.

17 Pine Lake Dr. — Disturbance.

2938 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.

US 190/ Champion Wood Yard Rd. — Major auto wreck.

July 15

1867 FM 980 — Criminal trespass.

86 Gazebo St. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 14

Robert L. Brown — Assault of a family/ household member with impeding breath.

Dushuan D. Harrison — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Abbie Holy-Price — Possession of a controlled substance.

