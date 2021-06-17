Huntsville Police Department
June 16
1481 River Oaks — Unattended death.
3100 SH 30 — Minor auto wreck.
1020 MLK Blvd. — Credit card abuse.
Sycamore Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
3300 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
2719 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
1220 11th Street — Suspicious incident.
2719 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
2501 Lake Rd. — Runaway juvenile.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 16
2694 IH-45 S. — Disturbance.
3749 SH 19 — Commercial burglary.
7 Kalyn Rd. — Criminal trespass.
June 17
Acorn Hill Dr./ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
17 Obannon Dr. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 16
Saul Soto — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Shawn A. White — Interfere with emergency request for assistance.
Savon R. Johnson — Theft.
June 17
James F. Thompson — Possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua C Wilson — DWI.
Giovanni M. Martinez — Failure to appear.
