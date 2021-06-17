Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 16

1481 River Oaks — Unattended death.

3100 SH 30 — Minor auto wreck.

1020 MLK Blvd. — Credit card abuse.

Sycamore Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

3300 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

2719 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

1220 11th Street — Suspicious incident.

2719 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

2501 Lake Rd. — Runaway juvenile.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 16

2694 IH-45 S. — Disturbance.

3749 SH 19 — Commercial burglary.

7 Kalyn Rd. — Criminal trespass.

June 17

Acorn Hill Dr./ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

17 Obannon Dr. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 16

Saul Soto — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Shawn A. White — Interfere with emergency request for assistance.

Savon R. Johnson — Theft.

June 17

James F. Thompson — Possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua C Wilson — DWI.

Giovanni M. Martinez — Failure to appear.

