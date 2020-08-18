Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 17

1702 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.

2817 Old Houston Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

1604 Wildwood — Assault.

1400 11th St. — Assault.

Smither Dr./ I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

3000 Old Houston Rd. — Aggravated assault.

183 Moffett Springs — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

1608 Avenue O — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 17

Hwy. 19/ Old Colony Rd. — Major auto wreck.

5 Brandon Rd. — Domestic dispute.

19 John & Doris Dr. — Criminal mischief.

1951 Hwy. 75 N. — Burglary.

111 FM 2550 — Burglary.

50 M Williams Rd. — Terroristic threat.

3 East Lake Rd. — Disturbance.

157 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Sugar Hill Rd./ Paul Dixon Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

US 190/ Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.

2390 US 190 — Disturbance.

9317 Hwy. 75 S. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 17

Cole J. Williford — Driving while intoxicated.

Albert M. Hamilton — Parole and pardon board violation.

Michelle M. Dubbois — Public intoxication.

Shanecya Merchant — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), terroristic threat.

Eunice L. Upson — Criminal trespass.

Matthew Worsham — Continuous violence against the family.

