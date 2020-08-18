Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 17
1702 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
2817 Old Houston Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
1604 Wildwood — Assault.
1400 11th St. — Assault.
Smither Dr./ I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
3000 Old Houston Rd. — Aggravated assault.
183 Moffett Springs — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
1608 Avenue O — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 17
Hwy. 19/ Old Colony Rd. — Major auto wreck.
5 Brandon Rd. — Domestic dispute.
19 John & Doris Dr. — Criminal mischief.
1951 Hwy. 75 N. — Burglary.
111 FM 2550 — Burglary.
50 M Williams Rd. — Terroristic threat.
3 East Lake Rd. — Disturbance.
157 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Sugar Hill Rd./ Paul Dixon Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
US 190/ Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.
2390 US 190 — Disturbance.
9317 Hwy. 75 S. — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 17
Cole J. Williford — Driving while intoxicated.
Albert M. Hamilton — Parole and pardon board violation.
Michelle M. Dubbois — Public intoxication.
Shanecya Merchant — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), terroristic threat.
Eunice L. Upson — Criminal trespass.
Matthew Worsham — Continuous violence against the family.
