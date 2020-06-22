Huntsville Police Department
June 19
Bearkat Blvd./ Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
4 Howard Cir. — Domestic dispute.
June 20
1440 Brazos Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
13th St./ Avenue O — Drugs.
104 Hwy. 190 E. — Major auto wreck.
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Harassment.
1051 Trinity Cut off — Burglary of a residence.
2900 Old Houston Rd. — Found property.
2020 Avenue L ½ — Domestic dispute.
June 21
4000 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck/ failure to stop and give information.
1911 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.
1233 El Rd. — Assault.
732 Vicki Dr. — Domestic dispute.
911 University Ave. — Criminal mischief.
243 Wanza Rd. — Burglary of a habitation.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 19
50 Dipping Vat Rd. — Vehicle fire.
26 Fishermans Trl. — Criminal trespass.
655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.
2 Tonkawas Dr. ‚ Theft.
1295 US 190 — Disturbance.
2501 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
June 20
600 Hwy. 150 E. — Vehicle fire.
3010 Hwy. 19 — Disturbance.
826 FM 980 — Theft.
Hwy. 30/ FM 2550 — Major auto wreck.
1345 FM 405 (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.
370 FM 1791 N. — Assault.
168 J Booker Rd. — Domestic dispute.
286 FM 1696 W. — Theft.
286 FM 1696 W. — Terroristic threatening.
June 21
7 Scott St. — Criminal trespass.
Hwy. 75 S./ Hwy. 19 (Huntsville) — Abandoned vehicle.
23 Teel Rd — Domestic dispute.
70 Hidden Creek Dr. — Assault.
26 Calvary Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.
3201 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
June 19-21
Ronald Wilson — Interfere with public duties.
Gary L. Moore — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher L. Vincent — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), theft of property.
Kari M. Grace — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of marijuana.
Aaron C. Byers — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), assault of a family/ household member impeding breath, continuous violence against the family, assault causing bodily injury.
Nutatia R. Helton — Pardon and parole violation, possession of a controlled substance (PG2), failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
Megan J. Martinez — Driving while intoxicated.
Natalie Delatorre — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Charleston Johnson — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana.
Casey Perry — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated.
Quinta T. Bryant — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of a dangerous drug.
Kolten M. Snoe — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2).
Colton Mosley — Driving while intoxicated.
Alfonso Monterrey — Driving while intoxicated (2nd).
Katrina D. Hinton — Probation violation (unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon).
Quincy Clifton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).
Bobby G. Hunter — Driving while intoxicated.
Ja’Cobian S. Butler — Sexual assault.
Omar Serrano-Arrellano — Public intoxication.
Lynn R. Riles — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identity as a fugitive.
Sebastian Turquiz — Public intoxication.
Eva N. Gamble — Assault causing bodily injury.
Massa D. Giddens — Public intoxication.
Aqueshia J. Massie — Possession of a dangerous drug.
Marquez Bailey — Assault causing bodily injury.
