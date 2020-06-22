Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 19

Bearkat Blvd./ Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

4 Howard Cir. — Domestic dispute.

June 20

1440 Brazos Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

13th St./ Avenue O — Drugs.

104 Hwy. 190 E. — Major auto wreck.

2101 Sycamore Ave. — Harassment.

1051 Trinity Cut off — Burglary of a residence.

2900 Old Houston Rd. — Found property.

2020 Avenue L ½ — Domestic dispute.

June 21

4000 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck/ failure to stop and give information.

1911 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.

1233 El Rd. — Assault.

732 Vicki Dr. — Domestic dispute.

911 University Ave. — Criminal mischief.

243 Wanza Rd. — Burglary of a habitation.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 19

50 Dipping Vat Rd. — Vehicle fire.

26 Fishermans Trl. — Criminal trespass.

655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.

2 Tonkawas Dr. ‚ Theft.

10 Pine Hollow Dr. — Recovered stolen property.

110 Kalyn Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

3 Martha Ln. — Terrorist threat.

1295 US 190 — Disturbance.

2501 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

June 20

600 Hwy. 150 E. — Vehicle fire.

3010 Hwy. 19 — Disturbance.

826 FM 980 — Theft.

Hwy. 30/ FM 2550 — Major auto wreck.

1345 FM 405 (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.

370 FM 1791 N. — Assault.

168 J Booker Rd. — Domestic dispute.

286 FM 1696 W. — Theft.

286 FM 1696 W. — Terroristic threatening.

June 21

7 Scott St. — Criminal trespass.

Hwy. 75 S./ Hwy. 19 (Huntsville) — Abandoned vehicle.

23 Teel Rd — Domestic dispute.

70 Hidden Creek Dr. — Assault.

26 Calvary Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.

3201 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

June 19-21

Ronald Wilson — Interfere with public duties.

Gary L. Moore — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher L. Vincent — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), theft of property.

Kari M. Grace — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of marijuana.

Aaron C. Byers — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), assault of a family/ household member impeding breath, continuous violence against the family, assault causing bodily injury.

Nutatia R. Helton — Pardon and parole violation, possession of a controlled substance (PG2), failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.

Megan J. Martinez — Driving while intoxicated.

Natalie Delatorre — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Charleston Johnson — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana.

Casey Perry — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated.

Quinta T. Bryant — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of a dangerous drug.

Kolten M. Snoe — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2).

Colton Mosley — Driving while intoxicated.

Alfonso Monterrey — Driving while intoxicated (2nd).

Katrina D. Hinton — Probation violation (unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon).

Quincy Clifton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).

Bobby G. Hunter — Driving while intoxicated.

Ja’Cobian S. Butler — Sexual assault.

Omar Serrano-Arrellano — Public intoxication.

Lynn R. Riles — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identity as a fugitive.

Sebastian Turquiz — Public intoxication.

Eva N. Gamble — Assault causing bodily injury.

Massa D. Giddens — Public intoxication.

Aqueshia J. Massie — Possession of a dangerous drug.

Marquez Bailey — Assault causing bodily injury.

