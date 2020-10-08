Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 7
281 I-45 S. — Theft.
Bowers Blvd./ Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
I-45 S. / Southwood Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.
2000 Sam Houston Ave. — Drugs.
17th St./ Sam Houston Ave. — Drugs.
508 Nan Way — Criminal mischief.
3109 Elks Dr. — Forgery.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Oct. 7
799 Pinedale Rd. — Criminal mischief.
104 US 190 (Huntsville) — Found property.
40 Carolyn St. — Shooting.
3772 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Public intoxication.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.
5918 FM 1374 — Terroristic threatening.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 7
Allan R. Smith Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.
Dwelvun K. Jones — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry L. Chaney — Public intoxication.
Kyle Hand — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, parole and pardon board violation (2 counts).
