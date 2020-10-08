Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 7

281 I-45 S. — Theft.

Bowers Blvd./ Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

I-45 S. / Southwood Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.

2000 Sam Houston Ave. — Drugs.

17th St./ Sam Houston Ave. — Drugs.

508 Nan Way — Criminal mischief.

3109 Elks Dr. — Forgery.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 7

799 Pinedale Rd. — Criminal mischief.

104 US 190 (Huntsville) — Found property.

40 Carolyn St. — Shooting.

3772 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Public intoxication.

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.

5918 FM 1374 — Terroristic threatening.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 7

Allan R. Smith Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.

Dwelvun K. Jones — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.

Jerry L. Chaney — Public intoxication.

Kyle Hand — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, parole and pardon board violation (2 counts).

