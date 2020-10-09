Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 8
2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
2500 Lake Rd. — Major auto wreck.
218 FM 980 — Found property
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Oct. 8
737 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Forgery.
136 Davis Rd. — Theft.
100 FM 2628 — Minor auto wreck.
103 Worley Way — Criminal trespass.
83 Jackson Rd. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 8
Jason Z. Haber — Possession of a controlled substance, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Jesus Cantu Trevino — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.
Adam M. Weldon — Online impersonation.
