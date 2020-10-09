Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 8

2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

2500 Lake Rd. — Major auto wreck.

218 FM 980 — Found property

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 8

737 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Forgery.

136 Davis Rd. — Theft.

100 FM 2628 — Minor auto wreck.

103 Worley Way — Criminal trespass.

83 Jackson Rd. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 8

Jason Z. Haber — Possession of a controlled substance, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Jesus Cantu Trevino — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.

Adam M. Weldon — Online impersonation.

