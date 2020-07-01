Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 30

555 Bowers Blvd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

511 University Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.

2800 Sam Houston Ave. — Found property.

1316 21st St. — Assault.

Park Road 40/ I-45 — Major auto wreck.

1101 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.

11th St. / MLK Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 30

970 Hwy. 150 E. — Commercial burglary.

70 Hidden Creek Dr. — Disturbance.

655 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Disturbance.

43 Harold Cir. — Domestic dispute.

23 Teel Rd. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

June 30

Bobby G. Hunter — Failure to comply (sexual offenders duty to register).

Travis Fairbanks — Parole and pardon board violation.

Derry Shaw — Possession of marijuana.

Jesus A. Quintana — Public intoxication, failure to appear.

Tracey L. Riddle — Terroristic threatening.

Rickey V. Riles — Continuous violence against a family member, assault of a family/ household member, burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault with a weapon.

Jessica M. McRight — Driving while intoxicated.

