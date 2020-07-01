Huntsville Police Department
June 30
555 Bowers Blvd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
511 University Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.
2800 Sam Houston Ave. — Found property.
1316 21st St. — Assault.
Park Road 40/ I-45 — Major auto wreck.
1101 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.
11th St. / MLK Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 30
970 Hwy. 150 E. — Commercial burglary.
70 Hidden Creek Dr. — Disturbance.
655 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Disturbance.
43 Harold Cir. — Domestic dispute.
23 Teel Rd. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
June 30
Bobby G. Hunter — Failure to comply (sexual offenders duty to register).
Travis Fairbanks — Parole and pardon board violation.
Derry Shaw — Possession of marijuana.
Jesus A. Quintana — Public intoxication, failure to appear.
Tracey L. Riddle — Terroristic threatening.
Rickey V. Riles — Continuous violence against a family member, assault of a family/ household member, burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault with a weapon.
Jessica M. McRight — Driving while intoxicated.
