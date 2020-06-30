Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 29

463 Hwy. 75 N. — Theft.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.

1325 Avenue O — Theft.

800 Birmingham St. — Evading.

1100 University Ave. — Suspicious activity.

305 Johnson Rd. — Offensive criminal.

619 7th St. — Criminal mischief.

1524 Sam Houston Ave. — Aggravated robbery.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 29

500 Longstreet Rd. (New Waverly) — Criminal mischief.

35 East Lake Rd. — Theft.

29 Galloway Rd. — Theft.

27 Kornegay Ln. — Residential fire.

71 Pool Rd. — Domestic dispute.

5 Tejas Dr. — Domestic dispute.

70 Hidden Creek Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

June 29

Brandon D. Bryant — Assault causing bodily injury.

Andrew D. Presswood — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief.

Anthony Arreguin-Trejo — Theft of a firearm.

Keon L. Lewis — Driving while license invalid.

Sara E. Russell — Parole and pardon board violation.

Casey T. Ladner — Trespassing (city ordinance), failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Nicole D. Perry — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Bobby G. Hunter — Failure to comply (sexual offenders duty to register).

Tags