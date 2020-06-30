Huntsville Police Department
June 29
463 Hwy. 75 N. — Theft.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.
1325 Avenue O — Theft.
800 Birmingham St. — Evading.
1100 University Ave. — Suspicious activity.
305 Johnson Rd. — Offensive criminal.
619 7th St. — Criminal mischief.
1524 Sam Houston Ave. — Aggravated robbery.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 29
500 Longstreet Rd. (New Waverly) — Criminal mischief.
35 East Lake Rd. — Theft.
29 Galloway Rd. — Theft.
27 Kornegay Ln. — Residential fire.
71 Pool Rd. — Domestic dispute.
5 Tejas Dr. — Domestic dispute.
70 Hidden Creek Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
June 29
Brandon D. Bryant — Assault causing bodily injury.
Andrew D. Presswood — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief.
Anthony Arreguin-Trejo — Theft of a firearm.
Keon L. Lewis — Driving while license invalid.
Sara E. Russell — Parole and pardon board violation.
Casey T. Ladner — Trespassing (city ordinance), failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Nicole D. Perry — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Bobby G. Hunter — Failure to comply (sexual offenders duty to register).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.