Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Jan. 26

810 Broadmoor — Assault.

1316 Avenue E — Burglary of a vehicle.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Drugs.

3416 Powell Road — Theft.

8th Street/ University Avenue — Minor auto theft.

Jan. 27

3003 Sam Houston Avenue — Vehicle burglary

849 IH-45 — Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Jan. 26

9309 SH 75 S. — Disturbance.

301 FM 1375 W. — Disturbance.

9312 SH 75 S. — Theft.

51 McFaddin Road — Domestic dispute.

156 M. Booker Road — Domestic dispute.

1500 IH 45 N. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 26

Carl D. McBride — DWI.

Janikkia N. Washington — DWI.

Ray L. Vick — Possession of a controlled substance.

Stephen R. Vaughn — DWI.

Quentin Freeman — DWI.

Tra Von C. Green — Possession of marijuana.

Doris D. Wise — Assault causing bodily injury.

