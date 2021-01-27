Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 26
810 Broadmoor — Assault.
1316 Avenue E — Burglary of a vehicle.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Drugs.
3416 Powell Road — Theft.
8th Street/ University Avenue — Minor auto theft.
Jan. 27
3003 Sam Houston Avenue — Vehicle burglary
849 IH-45 — Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 26
9309 SH 75 S. — Disturbance.
301 FM 1375 W. — Disturbance.
9312 SH 75 S. — Theft.
51 McFaddin Road — Domestic dispute.
156 M. Booker Road — Domestic dispute.
1500 IH 45 N. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 26
Carl D. McBride — DWI.
Janikkia N. Washington — DWI.
Ray L. Vick — Possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen R. Vaughn — DWI.
Quentin Freeman — DWI.
Tra Von C. Green — Possession of marijuana.
Doris D. Wise — Assault causing bodily injury.
