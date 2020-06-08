Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 5

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

2700 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

Bearkat Blvd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1800 Green Briar Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.

1524 11th St. — Stolen vehicle.

2105 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

1301 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

I-45/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

204 B Wood St. — Assault.

600 Hayman St. — Minor auto wreck.

3009 Hwy. 30 — Theft.

Hwy. 75 N./ Fraser Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

June 6

I-45 N/ Hwy. 30 — Major auto wreck.

401 Helen St. — Burglary of a vehicle.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

2700 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

700 blk. Avenue G — Sexual assault.

900 blk. Cherry Hills — Overdose.

June 7

Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 5-7

20 Kickapoo Dr. — Animal abuse.

3208 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

Bearkat Blvd. / Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

19 Palisade Cir. — Theft.

85 Ashworth Rd. — Theft.

995 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute.

22 FM 1696 W. — Domestic dispute.

1303 US 190 — Theft.

39 Pavey Cir. — Domestic dispute.

28 Roark Rd. — Runaway juvenile.

I-45 N/ FM 2989 — Domestic dispute.

191 Fishermans Trl. — Disturbance.

150 Echo Ln. — Domestic disturbance.

143 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.

FM 405/ Angus Ranch Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

June 5-7

Jack Foyil — Public intoxication.

Matt E. Williams Jr. — Possession of marijuana.

Cambrielle Shaw — Driving while intoxicated, evading arrest detention with vehicle.

Andy Baker — Public intoxication.

Brittney N. Hill — Public intoxication.

Jacob L. Elder — Public intoxication.

Gerardo Aleman — Public intoxication.

Natasha E. Mills — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Christopher Duncan — Assault causing bodily injury.

Calvin M. Williams — Assault with offensive touch.

Ashley A. Hill — Assault by contact.

Brittney N. Hill — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mathew L. Worsham — Assault by contact.

Kristal B. Hampton — Public intoxication.

Bradley Podsednik — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2), burglary.

Ashli D. Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Bobby R. Jones — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard A. Fifield — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

David C. Smith — Public intoxication.

Larry Adamson — Driving while intoxicated.

Nakia S. Ashley — Criminal mischief.

William M. Shanklin — Failure to identify giving false information, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft.

Rikesha T. Riles — False alarm or report.

Richard A. Fifield — Driving while intoxicated (third or more), possession of a controlled substance (PG1), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Tucker C. Hanchey — Driving while intoxicated.

Robert L. Williams — Unauthorized use of vehicle, fraud use/ possession identifying information.

Samuel P. Lewis — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Cristhian Hernandez-Alcerro — evading arrest detention with vehicle, driving while intoxicated.

Adam A. Comeaux — Driving while intoxicated.

Courtney Elliott — Fraud possession/ use of credit or debit card, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lauren K. Langley — Driving while intoxicated (third or more).

