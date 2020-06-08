Huntsville Police Department
June 5
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
2700 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
Bearkat Blvd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1800 Green Briar Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.
1524 11th St. — Stolen vehicle.
2105 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
1301 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
I-45/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
204 B Wood St. — Assault.
600 Hayman St. — Minor auto wreck.
3009 Hwy. 30 — Theft.
Hwy. 75 N./ Fraser Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
June 6
I-45 N/ Hwy. 30 — Major auto wreck.
401 Helen St. — Burglary of a vehicle.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
2700 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
700 blk. Avenue G — Sexual assault.
900 blk. Cherry Hills — Overdose.
June 7
Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 5-7
20 Kickapoo Dr. — Animal abuse.
3208 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
Bearkat Blvd. / Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
19 Palisade Cir. — Theft.
85 Ashworth Rd. — Theft.
995 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute.
22 FM 1696 W. — Domestic dispute.
1303 US 190 — Theft.
39 Pavey Cir. — Domestic dispute.
28 Roark Rd. — Runaway juvenile.
I-45 N/ FM 2989 — Domestic dispute.
191 Fishermans Trl. — Disturbance.
150 Echo Ln. — Domestic disturbance.
143 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.
FM 405/ Angus Ranch Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
June 5-7
Jack Foyil — Public intoxication.
Matt E. Williams Jr. — Possession of marijuana.
Cambrielle Shaw — Driving while intoxicated, evading arrest detention with vehicle.
Andy Baker — Public intoxication.
Brittney N. Hill — Public intoxication.
Jacob L. Elder — Public intoxication.
Gerardo Aleman — Public intoxication.
Natasha E. Mills — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Christopher Duncan — Assault causing bodily injury.
Calvin M. Williams — Assault with offensive touch.
Ashley A. Hill — Assault by contact.
Brittney N. Hill — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mathew L. Worsham — Assault by contact.
Kristal B. Hampton — Public intoxication.
Bradley Podsednik — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2), burglary.
Ashli D. Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Bobby R. Jones — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard A. Fifield — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
David C. Smith — Public intoxication.
Larry Adamson — Driving while intoxicated.
Nakia S. Ashley — Criminal mischief.
William M. Shanklin — Failure to identify giving false information, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft.
Rikesha T. Riles — False alarm or report.
Richard A. Fifield — Driving while intoxicated (third or more), possession of a controlled substance (PG1), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Tucker C. Hanchey — Driving while intoxicated.
Robert L. Williams — Unauthorized use of vehicle, fraud use/ possession identifying information.
Samuel P. Lewis — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Cristhian Hernandez-Alcerro — evading arrest detention with vehicle, driving while intoxicated.
Adam A. Comeaux — Driving while intoxicated.
Courtney Elliott — Fraud possession/ use of credit or debit card, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lauren K. Langley — Driving while intoxicated (third or more).
