Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 23

107 I-45 S. — Commercial burglary.

940 I-45 S. — Theft.

220 16th St. — Runaway.

101 Boettchers Mill Dr. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 23

143 FS Rd. 233 — Runaway juvenile.

30 Erin Dr. — Residential burglary.

1343 FM 405 (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.

Geneva Rd./ Hwy. 190 (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.

119 Tejas Dr. — Criminal mischief.

Hwy. 150 Lp. — Stolen vehicle.

1202 Hwy. 190 — Residential burglary.

Walker County Jail docket

June 23

Anthony J. Riles — Public intoxication.

Joel J. Soriano — Driving while intoxicated (3rd or more).

Darius D. Charlot — Parole and pardon board violation.

Courtney J. Wright — Possession of marijuana (< 2oz.).

Willie H. Williams — Timber trustee defraud.

Tags