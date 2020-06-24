Huntsville Police Department
June 23
107 I-45 S. — Commercial burglary.
940 I-45 S. — Theft.
220 16th St. — Runaway.
101 Boettchers Mill Dr. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 23
143 FS Rd. 233 — Runaway juvenile.
30 Erin Dr. — Residential burglary.
1343 FM 405 (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.
Geneva Rd./ Hwy. 190 (Huntsville) — Drugs/ narcotics.
119 Tejas Dr. — Criminal mischief.
Hwy. 150 Lp. — Stolen vehicle.
1202 Hwy. 190 — Residential burglary.
Walker County Jail docket
June 23
Anthony J. Riles — Public intoxication.
Joel J. Soriano — Driving while intoxicated (3rd or more).
Darius D. Charlot — Parole and pardon board violation.
Courtney J. Wright — Possession of marijuana (< 2oz.).
Willie H. Williams — Timber trustee defraud.
