Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 22

2400 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

700 FM 2821 W. — Minor auto wreck.

302 Gospel Hill — Assault/ Theft.

700 block Hwy. 190 — Incident report.

200 blk. Willow Bend — Found property.

2727 Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 22

Thomas J. Reece — Parole and pardon board violation.

Carter J. Cherry — Assault causing bodily injury.

Anthony J. Riles — Public intoxication.

Joel J. Soriano — Driving while intoxicated (3rd or more).

Darius D. Charlot — Parole and pardon board violation.

