Huntsville Police Department
June 22
2400 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
700 FM 2821 W. — Minor auto wreck.
302 Gospel Hill — Assault/ Theft.
700 block Hwy. 190 — Incident report.
200 blk. Willow Bend — Found property.
2727 Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
••• REPORT NOT AVAILABLE ••••
Walker County Jail docket
June 22
Thomas J. Reece — Parole and pardon board violation.
Carter J. Cherry — Assault causing bodily injury.
Anthony J. Riles — Public intoxication.
Joel J. Soriano — Driving while intoxicated (3rd or more).
Darius D. Charlot — Parole and pardon board violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.