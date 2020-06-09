Huntsville Police Department
June 8
900 MLK Blvd. — Found property
100 Kyle Dr. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
900 I-45 S. — Theft.
I-45/ Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
300 I-45 — Suspicious person.
1210 10th St. — Aggravated assault.
2034 Sam Houston — Suspicious person.
1001 Avenue J — Domestic dispute.
2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 8
16 W. Lake Rd. — Terroristic threatening.
995 Wood Farm Rd. — Burglary of a residence.
Hwy. 30/ FM 3179 — Major auto wreck.
41 Calvary Rd. — Disturbance.
FM 1791/ Hwy. 30 — Domestic dispute.
Paul Dixon Rd./ Peavy Rd. — Evading.
2 Tonkawas Dr. — Terroristic threatening.
Walker County Jail docket
June 8
Adam A. Comeaux — Driving while intoxicated
Courtney Elliott — Possession of drug paraphernalia, fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card.
Lauren K. Langley — Driving while intoxicated.
Collis Smith — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Tyrenzo D. Johnson — Parole and pardon board violation.
Weldon R. Love II — Criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryanna N. Guess — Criminal trespass.
Brandon R. Guess — Theft of property ($750-$2,500).
Glen A. Jackson — Driving while intoxicated.
Kenneth B. Bay — Disorderly conduct.
Derrick Kennerson — Disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.