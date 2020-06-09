Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 8

900 MLK Blvd. — Found property

100 Kyle Dr. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

900 I-45 S. — Theft.

I-45/ Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

300 I-45 — Suspicious person.

1210 10th St. — Aggravated assault.

2034 Sam Houston — Suspicious person.

1001 Avenue J — Domestic dispute.

2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 8

16 W. Lake Rd. — Terroristic threatening.

995 Wood Farm Rd. — Burglary of a residence.

Hwy. 30/ FM 3179 — Major auto wreck.

41 Calvary Rd. — Disturbance.

FM 1791/ Hwy. 30 — Domestic dispute.

Paul Dixon Rd./ Peavy Rd. — Evading.

2 Tonkawas Dr. — Terroristic threatening.

Walker County Jail docket

June 8

Adam A. Comeaux — Driving while intoxicated

Courtney Elliott — Possession of drug paraphernalia, fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card.

Lauren K. Langley — Driving while intoxicated.

Collis Smith — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Tyrenzo D. Johnson — Parole and pardon board violation.

Weldon R. Love II — Criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryanna N. Guess — Criminal trespass.

Brandon R. Guess — Theft of property ($750-$2,500).

Glen A. Jackson — Driving while intoxicated.

Kenneth B. Bay — Disorderly conduct.

Derrick Kennerson — Disorderly conduct.

