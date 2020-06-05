Huntsville Police Department
June 4
1400 Avenue O — Found property.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
288 Watkins — Domestic dispute.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Sexual assault.
424 University — Major auto wreck, driving while intoxicated.
921 Birmingham — Domestic dispute.
141 I-45 — Theft.
1500 7th St. — Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 4
3 Martha Ln. — Terroristic threatening.
33 FM 2296 — Animal bite.
Hwy. 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
2038 Sam Houston Ave. — Outside fire.
35 Ridge View Ln. — Criminal mischief.
86 Oak Hill Dr. — Disturbance.
603 I-45 S. — Evading.
Walker County Jail docket
June 4
Brandon D. Reece — Assault causing bodily injury.
Marcos Lopez — Criminal trespass.
Tavarus R. Winfrey — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (4 counts), burglary of a habitation.
Quarterrio D. Fair — Public intoxication.
Miranda L. Lowe — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Bailey Rogers — Possession of marijuana.
Jack Foyil — Public intoxication.
Matt E. Williams Jr. — Possession of marijuana.
Cambrielle Shaw — Driving while intoxicated (third or more), evading arrest/ detention with vehicle.
Andy Baker — Public intoxication.
Brittney N. Hill — Public intoxication.
Jacob L. Elder — Public intoxication.
