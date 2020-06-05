Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 4

1400 Avenue O — Found property.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

288 Watkins — Domestic dispute.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Sexual assault.

424 University — Major auto wreck, driving while intoxicated.

921 Birmingham — Domestic dispute.

141 I-45 — Theft.

1500 7th St. — Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 4

3 Martha Ln. — Terroristic threatening.

33 FM 2296 — Animal bite.

Hwy. 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

2038 Sam Houston Ave. — Outside fire.

35 Ridge View Ln. — Criminal mischief.

86 Oak Hill Dr. — Disturbance.

603 I-45 S. — Evading.

Walker County Jail docket

June 4

Brandon D. Reece — Assault causing bodily injury.

Marcos Lopez — Criminal trespass.

Tavarus R. Winfrey — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (4 counts), burglary of a habitation.

Quarterrio D. Fair — Public intoxication.

Miranda L. Lowe — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Bailey Rogers — Possession of marijuana.

Jack Foyil — Public intoxication.

Matt E. Williams Jr. — Possession of marijuana.

Cambrielle Shaw — Driving while intoxicated (third or more), evading arrest/ detention with vehicle.

Andy Baker — Public intoxication.

Brittney N. Hill — Public intoxication.

Jacob L. Elder — Public intoxication.

Tags