Huntsville Police Department
June 2
Hwy. 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
2830 Lake Rd. — Assault.
2455 Montgomery Rd. — Criminal mischief.
12th Street/ Sam Houston Ave. — Offensive Criminal
2455 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
600 block of I-45 — Drugs/ narcotics.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 2
2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
155 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Criminal trespass.
FM 247/ Duerer Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
649 Pinedale Rd. — Criminal trespass.
18 R Williams Ln. — Sexual offenses.
100 Roy Webb Rd. — Environmental enforcement.
1 Julie Beth St. — Domestic dispute.
FM 980/ Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Major auto wreck.
9 Wood Forest Dr. — Terroristic threatening.
Walker County Jail docket
June 2
Murtala Abdullahi — Burglary of a habitation.
Jose F. Rodriguez — Indecency with a child (sexual contact).
Jason Ray — Unlawful carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated.
Amber Fowler — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Rickey V. Riles — Driving while intoxicated.
Adam M. Ford — Assault family household member, assault causing bodily injury, defective equipment.
Miguel Zempel — Driving while intoxicated.
