Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 2

Hwy. 75 N. — Criminal mischief.

2830 Lake Rd. — Assault.

2455 Montgomery Rd. — Criminal mischief.

12th Street/ Sam Houston Ave. — Offensive Criminal

2455 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

600 block of I-45 — Drugs/ narcotics.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 2

2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

155 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Criminal trespass.

FM 247/ Duerer Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

649 Pinedale Rd. — Criminal trespass.

18 R Williams Ln. — Sexual offenses.

100 Roy Webb Rd. — Environmental enforcement.

1 Julie Beth St. — Domestic dispute.

FM 980/ Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Major auto wreck.

9 Wood Forest Dr. — Terroristic threatening.

Walker County Jail docket

June 2

Murtala Abdullahi — Burglary of a habitation.

Jose F. Rodriguez — Indecency with a child (sexual contact).

Jason Ray — Unlawful carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated.

Amber Fowler — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Rickey V. Riles — Driving while intoxicated.

Adam M. Ford — Assault family household member, assault causing bodily injury, defective equipment.

Miguel Zempel — Driving while intoxicated.

