Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 1

753 Cline St. — Domestic dispute.

2952 Mimosa Ln. — Criminal mischief.

33 Hwy. 75 N. — Credit card abuse.

148 I-45 S. — Stolen vehicle.

2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2201 Bobby K Marks — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 29

675 FM 2550 — Theft.

1291 US 190 — Disturbance.

2 Harmon Creek Dr. — Harassment.

17 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.

Hwy. 19/ FM 980 (Riverside) — Terroristic threat.

1463 US 190 — Disturbance.

May 30

2303 Hwy. 19 — Commercial burglary.

Thomas Lake Rd./ Carolina Way — Criminal mischief.

2924 Hwy. 19 — Theft.

50 Calvary Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.

May 31

1500 US 190 — Drugs/ narcotics.

685 FM 1696 — Terroristic threat.

2719 11th St. — Fight.

147 FM 2550 — Burglary

2333 Lake Rd. — Shooting.

117 Fishermans Trail — Terroristic threat.

June 1

50 Neiderhoffer — Disturbance.

FM 980/ Old Cincinnati Rd. — Major auto wreck.

79 Hill St. — Vehicle fire.

Walker County Jail docket

May 29 - June 2

Courtney L Scott — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), prohibited substance in correctional facility, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Jacob Marmolejo — Public intoxication.

Darius K. Evans — Injury to child/ elderly/ disable, abandon endanger child with imminent danger.

Michael J. Grantom — Public intoxication.

Timothy Dennis Jr. — Sex offenders duty to register.

William A. Moore — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Chase M. Crum — Driving while intoxicated.

Joshua Tolbert — Public intoxication.

Maria Canales — Public intoxication.

Christian D. Morris — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Jackie L. Gearhart — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Milton R. Franklin — Driving while intoxicated.

Meghan B. Payton — Public intoxication.

Jermarcus J. Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of a controlled substance (PG4).

Cody L. Stember — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Rikeven M. Riles — Public intoxication.

Jake Foyil — Public intoxication.

Melvin A. Harris — Assault of a family/ household member.

Samuel R. Lane — Driving while intoxicated.

Megan N. Lee — Public intoxication.

Aaron S. Zavertnik — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

DAlia M. Cuellar — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Jovanni Gutierrez — Intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Eric J. Jackson — Burglary of a habitation.

Kenneth W. Jones — Possession of marijuanan, possession of a controlled substance (PG2), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

William R. Rust — Terroristic threat reaction to emergency agent.

Jeremy L. Walters — Driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harris L. Griffin — Public intoxication.

Stephanie L. Rains — Fraud by possession/ use of a credit or debit card.

Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bobbie G. Powell — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of a dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated.

