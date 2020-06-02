Huntsville Police Department
June 1
753 Cline St. — Domestic dispute.
2952 Mimosa Ln. — Criminal mischief.
33 Hwy. 75 N. — Credit card abuse.
148 I-45 S. — Stolen vehicle.
2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2201 Bobby K Marks — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 29
675 FM 2550 — Theft.
1291 US 190 — Disturbance.
2 Harmon Creek Dr. — Harassment.
17 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.
Hwy. 19/ FM 980 (Riverside) — Terroristic threat.
1463 US 190 — Disturbance.
May 30
2303 Hwy. 19 — Commercial burglary.
Thomas Lake Rd./ Carolina Way — Criminal mischief.
2924 Hwy. 19 — Theft.
50 Calvary Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.
May 31
1500 US 190 — Drugs/ narcotics.
685 FM 1696 — Terroristic threat.
2719 11th St. — Fight.
147 FM 2550 — Burglary
2333 Lake Rd. — Shooting.
117 Fishermans Trail — Terroristic threat.
June 1
50 Neiderhoffer — Disturbance.
FM 980/ Old Cincinnati Rd. — Major auto wreck.
79 Hill St. — Vehicle fire.
Walker County Jail docket
May 29 - June 2
Courtney L Scott — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), prohibited substance in correctional facility, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Jacob Marmolejo — Public intoxication.
Darius K. Evans — Injury to child/ elderly/ disable, abandon endanger child with imminent danger.
Michael J. Grantom — Public intoxication.
Timothy Dennis Jr. — Sex offenders duty to register.
William A. Moore — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Chase M. Crum — Driving while intoxicated.
Joshua Tolbert — Public intoxication.
Maria Canales — Public intoxication.
Christian D. Morris — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Jackie L. Gearhart — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Milton R. Franklin — Driving while intoxicated.
Meghan B. Payton — Public intoxication.
Jermarcus J. Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of a controlled substance (PG4).
Cody L. Stember — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Rikeven M. Riles — Public intoxication.
Jake Foyil — Public intoxication.
Melvin A. Harris — Assault of a family/ household member.
Samuel R. Lane — Driving while intoxicated.
Megan N. Lee — Public intoxication.
Aaron S. Zavertnik — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
DAlia M. Cuellar — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Jovanni Gutierrez — Intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Eric J. Jackson — Burglary of a habitation.
Kenneth W. Jones — Possession of marijuanan, possession of a controlled substance (PG2), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
William R. Rust — Terroristic threat reaction to emergency agent.
Jeremy L. Walters — Driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harris L. Griffin — Public intoxication.
Stephanie L. Rains — Fraud by possession/ use of a credit or debit card.
Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bobbie G. Powell — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of a dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.