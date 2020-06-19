Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 18

Old Colony/ Hwy. 19 — Theft.

145 Essex Blvd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

2101 Sycamore — Criminal mischief.

1422 22nd St. — Suspicious activity.

620 Hickory Rd. — Assault.

608 Hayman — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 18

53 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Theft.

103 Green Haven Dr. — Theft.

2 Lula Dr. — Disturbance.

649 Pinedale Rd. — Domestic dispute.

400 Hawthorne Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

555 Hwy. 150 E. — Major auto wreck/ failure to stop and give information.

Pinedale Rd./ FM 247 — Major auto wreck.

1375 Hwy. 75 N. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

1 Shady Oaks Dr. — Residential fire.

99 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

993 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute.

50 Dipping Vat Rd. — Vehicle fire.

Walker County Jail docket

June 18

Lisa Horrocks — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Rashida A. Bunch — Reckless damage or destruction/ assault causing bodily injury.

Cartravion Houston — Public intoxication.

Kolby S. McFarlane — Assault causing bodily injury.

Zachry G. Wands — Theft of property.

Kassidy D. Smith — Public intoxication.

Alvin T. Baker — Assault causing bodily injury.

Ronald Wilson — Interfering with public duties.

