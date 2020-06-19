Huntsville Police Department
June 18
Old Colony/ Hwy. 19 — Theft.
145 Essex Blvd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2101 Sycamore — Criminal mischief.
1422 22nd St. — Suspicious activity.
620 Hickory Rd. — Assault.
608 Hayman — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 18
53 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Theft.
103 Green Haven Dr. — Theft.
2 Lula Dr. — Disturbance.
649 Pinedale Rd. — Domestic dispute.
400 Hawthorne Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
555 Hwy. 150 E. — Major auto wreck/ failure to stop and give information.
Pinedale Rd./ FM 247 — Major auto wreck.
1375 Hwy. 75 N. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
1 Shady Oaks Dr. — Residential fire.
99 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
993 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute.
50 Dipping Vat Rd. — Vehicle fire.
Walker County Jail docket
June 18
Lisa Horrocks — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Rashida A. Bunch — Reckless damage or destruction/ assault causing bodily injury.
Cartravion Houston — Public intoxication.
Kolby S. McFarlane — Assault causing bodily injury.
Zachry G. Wands — Theft of property.
Kassidy D. Smith — Public intoxication.
Alvin T. Baker — Assault causing bodily injury.
Ronald Wilson — Interfering with public duties.
