Huntsville Police Department
June 17
42 Estill Ave. — Criminal mischief.
1115 Avenue E — Burglary of a vehicle.
2000 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
1324 Smither — Criminal mischief.
107 Samantha — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 17
81 Dana Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
18499 Old Danville Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
2 Tonkawas Dr. — Theft.
850 FM 980 — Theft.
655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.
37 Charlotte St. — Animal abuse.
85 Young Rd. — Domestic dispute.
390 Flynt Rd. — Disturbance.
157 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Hwy. 19/ Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
June 17
Jason Avila — Assault of a public servant.
Glyntasia Jenkins — Assault causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance (PG2).
Russell J. Metcalf — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Catherine Bellmore — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (2 counts).
Lee Horrocks — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Rashida A. Bunch — Reckless damage or destruction, assault causing bodily injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.