Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 17

42 Estill Ave. — Criminal mischief.

1115 Avenue E — Burglary of a vehicle.

2000 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

1324 Smither — Criminal mischief.

107 Samantha — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 17

81 Dana Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

18499 Old Danville Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

2 Tonkawas Dr. — Theft.

850 FM 980 — Theft.

655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.

37 Charlotte St. — Animal abuse.

85 Young Rd. — Domestic dispute.

390 Flynt Rd. — Disturbance.

157 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Hwy. 19/ Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

June 17

Jason Avila — Assault of a public servant.

Glyntasia Jenkins — Assault causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance (PG2).

Russell J. Metcalf — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Catherine Bellmore — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (2 counts).

Lee Horrocks — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Rashida A. Bunch — Reckless damage or destruction, assault causing bodily injury.

Tags