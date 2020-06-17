Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 16

570 I-45 N. — Forgery.

7130 Hwy. 75 S. — Burglary of a vehicle.

605 I-45 S. — Vehicle pursuit.

Sam Houston Ave./ 11th St. — Domestic dispute.

1720 11th St. — Theft.

1310 Utility Rd. — Domestic dispute.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 16

655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.

1020 FM 1375 E. — Disturbance.

3010 Hwy. 19 — Disturbance.

FM 980/ FM 3454 — Major auto wreck.

592 FM 2296 — Domestic dispute.

168 G. Booker Rd. — Theft.

106 Longhorn Lp. — Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

June 16

Edward D. Briggs — Theft of property.

Datravies Merchant — Theft of property.

Daniel Morning III — Assault causing bodily injury.

Rene Gutierrez Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Shellie R. Simpson — Possession of drug paraphernalia, pardon and parole board violation, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting arrest search or transport.

Fernando Gutierrez Jr. — Tampering with identification numbers, unlawfully carrying a weapon, delivery of marijuana, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG2 and PG 3).

Gerardo Aleman — Tampering with identification numbers, unlawfully carring a weapon, delivery of marijuana, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG2 and PG 3).

Abraham I. Espinoza — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG 1& 2), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Kyle D. Woodall — Driving while intoxicated.

Matthew L. McCabe — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering or fabricating physical evidence, parole and pardon board violation.

Tags