Huntsville Police Department
June 16
570 I-45 N. — Forgery.
7130 Hwy. 75 S. — Burglary of a vehicle.
605 I-45 S. — Vehicle pursuit.
Sam Houston Ave./ 11th St. — Domestic dispute.
1720 11th St. — Theft.
1310 Utility Rd. — Domestic dispute.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 16
655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.
1020 FM 1375 E. — Disturbance.
3010 Hwy. 19 — Disturbance.
FM 980/ FM 3454 — Major auto wreck.
592 FM 2296 — Domestic dispute.
168 G. Booker Rd. — Theft.
106 Longhorn Lp. — Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
June 16
Edward D. Briggs — Theft of property.
Datravies Merchant — Theft of property.
Daniel Morning III — Assault causing bodily injury.
Rene Gutierrez Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Shellie R. Simpson — Possession of drug paraphernalia, pardon and parole board violation, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting arrest search or transport.
Fernando Gutierrez Jr. — Tampering with identification numbers, unlawfully carrying a weapon, delivery of marijuana, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG2 and PG 3).
Gerardo Aleman — Tampering with identification numbers, unlawfully carring a weapon, delivery of marijuana, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG2 and PG 3).
Abraham I. Espinoza — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG 1& 2), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Kyle D. Woodall — Driving while intoxicated.
Matthew L. McCabe — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering or fabricating physical evidence, parole and pardon board violation.
