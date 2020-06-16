Huntsville Police Department
June 15
363 Hwy. 75 N. — Animal bite.
3707 Hwy. 30 — Theft.
250 FM 2821 W. — Theft.
1714 Oak Bend — Domestic dispute.
1400 Sycamore Ave. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 15
699 Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Warrant service.
3723 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.
655 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Warrant service.
3166 Hwy. 19 — Theft.
970 Hwy. 19 — Theft.
970 FM 247 — Animal abuse.
477 Rosenwall Rd. — Criminal mischief.
90 Hill St. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Theft.
149 FM 2550 — Unattended death.
Walker County Jail docket
June 15
Deni M. Bishop — Possession of marijuana.
Tyrrel J. Dennis — Evading arrest detention with previous conviction.
Shedrick D. Jenkins — Criminal trespass.
Nicholas B. Robinson — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (2 counts).
Chad H. Haynes — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Jason W. Shelton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Roger C. Williams — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Loren N. Bayda — Assault causing bodily injury.
James A. Dudley — Public intoxication.
James M. Brown — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
