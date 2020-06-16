Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 15

363 Hwy. 75 N. — Animal bite.

3707 Hwy. 30 — Theft.

250 FM 2821 W. — Theft.

1714 Oak Bend — Domestic dispute.

1400 Sycamore Ave. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 15

699 Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Warrant service.

3723 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.

655 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Warrant service.

3166 Hwy. 19 — Theft.

970 Hwy. 19 — Theft.

970 FM 247 — Animal abuse.

477 Rosenwall Rd. — Criminal mischief.

90 Hill St. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Theft.

149 FM 2550 — Unattended death.

Walker County Jail docket

June 15

Deni M. Bishop — Possession of marijuana.

Tyrrel J. Dennis — Evading arrest detention with previous conviction.

Shedrick D. Jenkins — Criminal trespass.

Nicholas B. Robinson — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (2 counts).

Chad H. Haynes — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Jason W. Shelton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Roger C. Williams — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Loren N. Bayda — Assault causing bodily injury.

James A. Dudley — Public intoxication.

James M. Brown — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

