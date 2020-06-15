Huntsville Police Department
June 12
11th St./ University Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1027 11th St. — Domestic dispute.
1433 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Assault.
737 I-45 S. — Forgery.
125 Yegua Circle — Theft.
4054 Sam Houston Ave. — Assisting other agency.
3661 Golden Rod — Domestic dispute.
3203 Old Houston Ave. — Assault.
June 13
3661 Golden Rod Ln. — Domestic dispute.
145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
600 6th St. — Assault.
407 Brunch — Assault.
Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 75 — Minor auto wreck.
1235 Josey — Domestic dispute.
June 14
316 Hwy. 190 — Burglary of a commercial building.
107 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
200 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
1051 Trinity Cut-off — Burglary
1101 Sycamore — Assault
1911 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 12
3 Star St. (Riverside) — Assault
7 Walker (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.
355 Hwy. 150 W. (New Waverly) — Stolen vehicle.
1500 I-45 N. (New Waverly) — Theft.
June 13
8 Dogwood Trl. — Burglary.
3102 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
1100 University Ave. (Huntsville) — Criminal mischief.
Hwy. 150 E./ Rogers Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Hwy. 19/ Acorn Hill Dr. — Major auto wreck.
38 Plantation Rd. — Burglary of a residence.
3580 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Burglary of a residence.
June 14
105 Thomas Lake Rd. — Assault.
90 Sterling Chapel Rd. — Major auto wreck.
85 Young Rd. — Theft.
141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
2615 El Toro (Huntsville) — Domestic dispute.
212 Ground Creek Cemetery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
FM 1696 W./ Round Prairie Rd. — Vehicle fire.
699 Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
June 12-14
Derrick P. Perry — Evading arrest detention with vehicle.
James A. Smiley — Credit/ debit card abuse.
Tyrhonda M. Turner — Theft of property.
Christina L. Woolsey — Prohibited substance in correctional facility, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1).
Seth A. Kennedy — Possession of marijuana.
Deonerick R. Fisher — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Laney P. Garrett — Driving while intoxicated.
Kristine Langley — Public intoxication.
Marvin O. Castro — Publix intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport, failure to identify.
Tramane E. James — Assault family/ household member.
Rickey V. Riles — Driving while intoxicated.
Amanda R. Morales — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alberto Vasquez — Money laundering ($2,500 - $30,000), unauthorized use of vehicle.
Heriberto Castillo — Money laundering ($2,500 - $30,000).
Seth C. Adams — Possession of marijuana.
Tyrus L. Perez — Driving while intoxicated.
Demond J. Mouton Jr. — Burglary of a habitation.
