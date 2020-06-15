Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 12

11th St./ University Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1027 11th St. — Domestic dispute.

1433 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Assault.

737 I-45 S. — Forgery.

125 Yegua Circle — Theft.

4054 Sam Houston Ave. — Assisting other agency.

3661 Golden Rod — Domestic dispute.

3203 Old Houston Ave. — Assault.

June 13

3661 Golden Rod Ln. — Domestic dispute.

145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

600 6th St. — Assault.

407 Brunch — Assault.

Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 75 — Minor auto wreck.

1235 Josey — Domestic dispute.

June 14

316 Hwy. 190 — Burglary of a commercial building.

107 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

200 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

1051 Trinity Cut-off — Burglary

1101 Sycamore — Assault

1911 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 12

3 Star St. (Riverside) — Assault

7 Walker (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.

355 Hwy. 150 W. (New Waverly) — Stolen vehicle.

1500 I-45 N. (New Waverly) — Theft.

June 13

8 Dogwood Trl. — Burglary.

3102 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

1100 University Ave. (Huntsville) — Criminal mischief.

Hwy. 150 E./ Rogers Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Hwy. 19/ Acorn Hill Dr. — Major auto wreck.

38 Plantation Rd. — Burglary of a residence.

3580 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Burglary of a residence.

June 14

105 Thomas Lake Rd. — Assault.

90 Sterling Chapel Rd. — Major auto wreck.

85 Young Rd. — Theft.

141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

2615 El Toro (Huntsville) — Domestic dispute.

212 Ground Creek Cemetery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

FM 1696 W./ Round Prairie Rd. — Vehicle fire.

699 Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

June 12-14

Derrick P. Perry — Evading arrest detention with vehicle.

James A. Smiley — Credit/ debit card abuse.

Tyrhonda M. Turner — Theft of property.

Christina L. Woolsey — Prohibited substance in correctional facility, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1).

Seth A. Kennedy — Possession of marijuana.

Deonerick R. Fisher — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Laney P. Garrett — Driving while intoxicated.

Kristine Langley — Public intoxication.

Marvin O. Castro — Publix intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport, failure to identify.

Tramane E. James — Assault family/ household member.

Rickey V. Riles — Driving while intoxicated.

Amanda R. Morales — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alberto Vasquez — Money laundering ($2,500 - $30,000), unauthorized use of vehicle.

Heriberto Castillo — Money laundering ($2,500 - $30,000).

Seth C. Adams — Possession of marijuana.

Tyrus L. Perez — Driving while intoxicated.

Demond J. Mouton Jr. — Burglary of a habitation.

