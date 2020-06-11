Huntsville Police Department
June 10
6000 Hwy. 75 S. — Minor auto wreck.
600 Palm St. — Domestic dispute.
800 blk. Avenue P — Burglary of a vehicle.
16 Howard Cir. — Domestic dispute.
3108 Elks Dr. — Domestic dispute.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 10
1100 University Ave. (Huntsville) — Criminal mischief.
2 Andrew St. — Suicide.
209 Duke Rd. — Animal abuse.
22 Harmon Creek Dr. — Non-dwelling fire.
FM 405/ Roark St. — Major auto wreck.
102 Green Haven Dr. — Terroristic threatening.
110 Lessa Ln. — Theft.
I-45 S./ Hostetter Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
June 10
Karlos S. Franshaw — Parole and pardon board violation.
Tylisea A. Roundtree — Assault causing bodily injury.
James L. Davidson — Possession of marijuana.
