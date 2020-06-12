Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 11

1702 11th St. — Theft.

300 blk. Forest Ln. — Criminal mischief.

230 I-45 N. — Stolen vehicle

3103 Molly Dr. — Runaway.

601 Hwy. 75 N. — Theft.

1320 Avenue B — Theft.

Sam Houston Apt. — Failure to stop and give information.

200 Hwy. 75 N. — Evading arrest.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 11

1704 11th St. (Huntsville) — Warrant service.

492 Wire Rd. — Disturbance.

2 Lakeview — Theft.

668 FM 2296 — Domestic.

Hwy. 19/ Acorn Hill Dr. — Major auto wreck.

3 Star St. (Riverside) — Assault

8 Walker (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

June 11

Keeyon N. Stewart — Possession of marijuana.

Cedric B. James — Driving while licence invalid.

Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.

Kelly J. Brindley — Public intoxication.

Adonte D. Simmons — Public intoxication.

Rod’kevian James — Theft of a firearm.

Devin Harrison — Abandon endanger child with imminent danger, escape while arrested, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, tampering with identification numbers, resisting arrest search or transport, unlawful carrying a weapon (2 counts), burglary of a vehicle (2 counts), theft of property.

