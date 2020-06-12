Huntsville Police Department
June 11
1702 11th St. — Theft.
300 blk. Forest Ln. — Criminal mischief.
230 I-45 N. — Stolen vehicle
3103 Molly Dr. — Runaway.
601 Hwy. 75 N. — Theft.
1320 Avenue B — Theft.
Sam Houston Apt. — Failure to stop and give information.
200 Hwy. 75 N. — Evading arrest.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 11
1704 11th St. (Huntsville) — Warrant service.
492 Wire Rd. — Disturbance.
2 Lakeview — Theft.
668 FM 2296 — Domestic.
Hwy. 19/ Acorn Hill Dr. — Major auto wreck.
3 Star St. (Riverside) — Assault
8 Walker (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
June 11
Keeyon N. Stewart — Possession of marijuana.
Cedric B. James — Driving while licence invalid.
Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.
Kelly J. Brindley — Public intoxication.
Adonte D. Simmons — Public intoxication.
Rod’kevian James — Theft of a firearm.
Devin Harrison — Abandon endanger child with imminent danger, escape while arrested, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, tampering with identification numbers, resisting arrest search or transport, unlawful carrying a weapon (2 counts), burglary of a vehicle (2 counts), theft of property.
