Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 10

6000 Hwy. 75 S. — Minor auto wreck.

600 Palm St. — Domestic dispute.

800 blk. Avenue P — Burglary of a vehicle.

16 Howard Cir. — Domestic dispute.

3108 Elks Dr. — Domestic dispute.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 10

1100 University Ave. (Huntsville) — Criminal mischief.

2 Andrew St. — Suicide.

209 Duke Rd. — Animal abuse.

22 Harmon Creek Dr. — Non-dwelling fire.

FM 405/ Roark St. — Major auto wreck.

102 Green Haven Dr. — Terroristic threatening.

110 Lessa Ln. — Theft.

I-45 S./ Hostetter Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

June 10

Karlos S. Franshaw — Parole and pardon board violation.

Tylisea A. Roundtree — Assault causing bodily injury.

James L. Davidson — Possession of marijuana.

Tags