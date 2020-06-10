Huntsville Police Department
June 9
605 I-45 S. — Theft
299 Watkins — Domestic dispute.
285 I-45 — Failure to stop and give information.
1109 8th St. — Theft of a firearm.
610 Hwy. 75 — Credit card abuse.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 9
Hwy. 75 S/ FM 2793 — Major auto wreck
301 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) — Criminal trespass.
2390 Hwy. 190 — Disturbance.
717 FM 2821 (Huntsville) — Animal abuse.
1402 FM 1696 — Burglary of a residence.
295 Bowden Rd. — Drugs/ Narcotics.
106 Green Haven Dr. — Criminal trespass.
Lake Falls Rd./ FM 980 — Major auto wreck.
Hwy. 19/ Robinson Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
1100 University Ave. — Criminal mischief.
2 Andrews St. — Suicide.
Walker County Jail docket
June 9
Jason D. Walker — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, violation bond/ protection order.
Rebecca L. House — Possession of a controlled substance (PG 1).
Yolanda E. Parker — Theft of property.
Johnny L. White — Driving while intoxicated.
Samuel M. Atchley — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Luis H Esturba — Assault offensive touch.
Justin Ogrodowicz — Possession of marijuana.
Archie Thompkins — Assault causing bodily injury.
Joseph Valenzuela — Assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication.
