Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 9

605 I-45 S. — Theft

299 Watkins — Domestic dispute.

285 I-45 — Failure to stop and give information.

1109 8th St. — Theft of a firearm.

610 Hwy. 75 — Credit card abuse.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 9

Hwy. 75 S/ FM 2793 — Major auto wreck

301 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) — Criminal trespass.

2390 Hwy. 190 — Disturbance.

717 FM 2821 (Huntsville) — Animal abuse.

1402 FM 1696 — Burglary of a residence.

295 Bowden Rd. — Drugs/ Narcotics.

106 Green Haven Dr. — Criminal trespass.

Lake Falls Rd./ FM 980 — Major auto wreck.

Hwy. 19/ Robinson Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

1100 University Ave. — Criminal mischief.

2 Andrews St. — Suicide.

Walker County Jail docket

June 9

Jason D. Walker — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, violation bond/ protection order.

Rebecca L. House — Possession of a controlled substance (PG 1).

Yolanda E. Parker — Theft of property.

Johnny L. White — Driving while intoxicated.

Samuel M. Atchley — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Luis H Esturba — Assault offensive touch.

Justin Ogrodowicz — Possession of marijuana.

Archie Thompkins — Assault causing bodily injury.

Joseph Valenzuela — Assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication.

