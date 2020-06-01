Huntsville Police Department

May 29

514 Hickory Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

1570 11th St. — Domestic dispute.

727 Vicki Dr. — Burglary of a vehicle.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

11th St./ I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

FM 980/ Duke Ln. — Minor auto wreck.

7000 Hwy. 75 S. — Minor auto wreck.

2000 blk. Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2830 Lake Road — Domestic dispute.

2452 Lake Road — Domestic dispute.

May 30

600 Hayman Rd. — Assault (family violence).

2608 El Toro Dr. — Suspicious incident.

1608 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.

May 31

2300 blk. Lake Road — Shooting.

141 I-45 — Theft.

1420 Fish Hatchery — Domestic dispute.

801 Ave. P — Domestic dispute.

606 I-45 — Domestic dispute.

900 I-45 — Major auto wreck.

— 

Reports have not been provided from the Walker County Sheriff's Office. 

