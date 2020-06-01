Huntsville Police Department
May 29
514 Hickory Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
1570 11th St. — Domestic dispute.
727 Vicki Dr. — Burglary of a vehicle.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
11th St./ I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
FM 980/ Duke Ln. — Minor auto wreck.
7000 Hwy. 75 S. — Minor auto wreck.
2000 blk. Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2830 Lake Road — Domestic dispute.
2452 Lake Road — Domestic dispute.
May 30
600 Hayman Rd. — Assault (family violence).
2608 El Toro Dr. — Suspicious incident.
1608 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.
May 31
2300 blk. Lake Road — Shooting.
141 I-45 — Theft.
1420 Fish Hatchery — Domestic dispute.
801 Ave. P — Domestic dispute.
606 I-45 — Domestic dispute.
900 I-45 — Major auto wreck.
Reports have not been provided from the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
