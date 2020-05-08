Huntsville Police Department
May 7 Day Shift
2410 Ave. P — Found property.
146 FM 2793 — Assist other agency.
May 7 Night Shift
90 Gospel Hill — Domestic dispute.
2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 7
800 Hwy. 75 S. — Major auto wreck.
5980 FM 1374 — Credit card abuse.
16 Olde Oaks Dr. — Criminal mischief.
3782 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Theft.
6 Cogans Grove — Residential fire.
FM 2296/ Four Notch Rd. — Animal abuse.
146 FM 2793 — Person with a weapon.
6 Lakeview — Overdose.
47 Dogwood Ln. — Suicide.
184 Catechis Rd. — Domestic dispute.
86 Jordy Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
May 7-8
Isac E. Espinoza — Interfere with public duties
Teneasia S. Jenkins — Aggravated assault date/ family/ household with weapon.
Jose A. Escanuela Garcia — Evading arrest with vehicle, aggravated assault against a public servant.
Walter L. Johnson — Theft of property.
Nickolas K. Bonvillion — Unauthorized sale of dyed diesel fuel, theft of petroleum product.
Charlie Brown Jr. — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Kristopher J. Elliott — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Donald Brady — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Tanya E. Sparks-Hanks — Criminal trespass.
Steven D. Whitehead — Public intoxication.
