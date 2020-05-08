Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 7 Day Shift

2410 Ave. P — Found property.

146 FM 2793 — Assist other agency.

May 7 Night Shift

90 Gospel Hill — Domestic dispute.

2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 7

800 Hwy. 75 S. — Major auto wreck.

5980 FM 1374 — Credit card abuse.

16 Olde Oaks Dr. — Criminal mischief.

3782 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Theft.

6 Cogans Grove — Residential fire.

FM 2296/ Four Notch Rd. — Animal abuse.

146 FM 2793 — Person with a weapon.

6 Lakeview — Overdose.

47 Dogwood Ln. — Suicide.

184 Catechis Rd. — Domestic dispute.

86 Jordy Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

May 7-8

Isac E. Espinoza — Interfere with public duties

Teneasia S. Jenkins — Aggravated assault date/ family/ household with weapon.

Jose A. Escanuela Garcia — Evading arrest with vehicle, aggravated assault against a public servant.

Walter L. Johnson — Theft of property.

Nickolas K. Bonvillion — Unauthorized sale of dyed diesel fuel, theft of petroleum product.

Charlie Brown Jr. — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Kristopher J. Elliott — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Donald Brady — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Tanya E. Sparks-Hanks — Criminal trespass.

Steven D. Whitehead — Public intoxication.

