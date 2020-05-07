Huntsville Police Department
May 6 Day Shift
1600 River Oaks Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
400 Far Hills Ln. — Burglary of a vehicle.
1000 12th St. — Assault
May 6 Night Shift
700 Ave. M — Domestic dispute
3000 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 6
29 Oak Glen — Forgery.
9500 Hwy. 75 S. — Major auto wreck.
3850 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.
FM 980/ Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Major auto wreck.
1255 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
May 6-7
Andy Crawford — Unlawfully carry of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while intoxicated.
Chance L. Medlock — Driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest search or transport.
Jessica Rodriquez — No insurance, failure to appear.
Yazmin Rodriguez — Driving while intoxicated.
Gary W. Sutton — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mason B. Elmore — Failure to identify giving false/ fictitious information, driving under the influence, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Kathleen C. Elliott — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drug.
Ritter Jacob — Public intoxication, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Francisco Sanchez — Driving while intoxicated.
Azareth V. Torres — Assault of a peace officer (Harris County).
Garrett L. Keeling — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Destiny P. Hoot — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, tampering with physical evidence.
