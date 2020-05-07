Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 6 Day Shift

1600 River Oaks Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

400 Far Hills Ln. — Burglary of a vehicle.

1000 12th St. — Assault

May 6 Night Shift

700 Ave. M — Domestic dispute

3000 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 6

29 Oak Glen — Forgery.

9500 Hwy. 75 S. — Major auto wreck.

3850 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.

FM 980/ Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Major auto wreck.

1255 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

May 6-7

Andy Crawford — Unlawfully carry of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while intoxicated.

Chance L. Medlock — Driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest search or transport.

Jessica Rodriquez — No insurance, failure to appear.

Yazmin Rodriguez — Driving while intoxicated.

Gary W. Sutton — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mason B. Elmore — Failure to identify giving false/ fictitious information, driving under the influence, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Kathleen C. Elliott — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drug.

Ritter Jacob — Public intoxication, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Francisco Sanchez — Driving while intoxicated.

Azareth V. Torres — Assault of a peace officer (Harris County).

Garrett L. Keeling — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Destiny P. Hoot — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, tampering with physical evidence.

