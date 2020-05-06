Huntsville Police Department
May 5 Day Shift
200 Westridge Dr. — Domestic dispute.
229 University Ave. — Burglary of a habitation.
1911 Pleasant St. — Burglary of a vehicle.
2740 Old Houston Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
May 5 Night Shift
11th Street/ Normal Park — Minor auto wreck.
3102 I-45 N. — Assisted other agency.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 5
2501 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
717 FM 2821 — Drugs/ narcotics.
Hwy. 19/ Knox Cir. — Domestic dispute.
3102 I-45 N. — Drugs/ Narcotics.
123 Dahlia Rd. — Residential Fire.
FM 1374/ Lakeview — Stolen vehicle.
3782 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Major auto wreck/ Recovered stolen property.
Walker County Jail docket
May 5-6
Kenneth R. Haley — Parole and pardon board violation.
Marice D. Jenkins — Robbery.
Dylan Barahona — Public intoxication.
Michael L. Robinson III — Credit/ debit card abuse, public intoxication.
Joshua A. Gale — Driving while intoxicated (third or more), criminal mischief.
Kevin R. Ortega — Public intoxication, failure to appear.
Miguel A. Gomez — Driving while intoxicated (2nd), possession of a controlled substance (PG3).
Tabitha N. Taylor — Public intoxication.
Pedro Garza Jr. — Assault family/ household member, failure to appear.
Bun E. Shelly — Interfere with public duties, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas S. Tolles — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Robert E. Walker — Driving while intoxicated.
Chester T. Goodman — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andy Crawford — Unlawfully carrying a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while intoxicated.
Chance L. Medlock — Driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest search or transport.
Yazmin Rodriguez — Driving while intoxicated.
Gary W. Sutton — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mason B. Elmore — Driving under the influence, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, failure to identify.
