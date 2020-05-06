Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 5 Day Shift

200 Westridge Dr. — Domestic dispute.

229 University Ave. — Burglary of a habitation.

1911 Pleasant St. — Burglary of a vehicle.

2740 Old Houston Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

May 5 Night Shift

11th Street/ Normal Park — Minor auto wreck.

3102 I-45 N. — Assisted other agency.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 5

2501 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

717 FM 2821 — Drugs/ narcotics.

Hwy. 19/ Knox Cir. — Domestic dispute.

3102 I-45 N. — Drugs/ Narcotics.

123 Dahlia Rd. — Residential Fire.

FM 1374/ Lakeview — Stolen vehicle.

3782 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Major auto wreck/ Recovered stolen property.

Walker County Jail docket

May 5-6

Kenneth R. Haley — Parole and pardon board violation.

Marice D. Jenkins — Robbery.

Dylan Barahona — Public intoxication.

Michael L. Robinson III — Credit/ debit card abuse, public intoxication.

Joshua A. Gale — Driving while intoxicated (third or more), criminal mischief.

Kevin R. Ortega — Public intoxication, failure to appear.

Miguel A. Gomez — Driving while intoxicated (2nd), possession of a controlled substance (PG3).

Tabitha N. Taylor — Public intoxication.

Pedro Garza Jr. — Assault family/ household member, failure to appear.

Bun E. Shelly — Interfere with public duties, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas S. Tolles — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Robert E. Walker — Driving while intoxicated.

Chester T. Goodman — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andy Crawford — Unlawfully carrying a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while intoxicated.

Chance L. Medlock — Driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest search or transport.

Yazmin Rodriguez — Driving while intoxicated.

Gary W. Sutton — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mason B. Elmore — Driving under the influence, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, failure to identify.

