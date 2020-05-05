Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 4 Day Shift

2700 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

213 Normal Park — Theft of credit.

May 4-5 Night Shift

613 I-45 S. — Suspicious incident.

2452 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

3011 Hwy. 30 — Credit card abuse.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 4

168 F. Booker Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Gourd Creek Dr./ FM 1375 E. — Terroristic threat.

130 FM 2821 — Burglary in progress.

11 Bob O Link Rd. — Disturbance.

May 5

40 Morris Ln. — Minor auto wreck.

2501 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

May 4-5

Katrina D. Hinton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Darren L. Harrison — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Neely Rice — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Belinda M. Wilbanks — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy M. Dennis Jr. — Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, fleeing a police officer.

William A. McNeese — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, accident involving damage to vehicle.

Kenneth R. Haley — Parole and pardon board violation.

