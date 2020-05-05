Huntsville Police Department
May 4 Day Shift
2700 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
213 Normal Park — Theft of credit.
May 4-5 Night Shift
613 I-45 S. — Suspicious incident.
2452 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
3011 Hwy. 30 — Credit card abuse.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 4
168 F. Booker Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Gourd Creek Dr./ FM 1375 E. — Terroristic threat.
130 FM 2821 — Burglary in progress.
11 Bob O Link Rd. — Disturbance.
May 5
40 Morris Ln. — Minor auto wreck.
2501 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
May 4-5
Katrina D. Hinton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Darren L. Harrison — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Neely Rice — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Belinda M. Wilbanks — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy M. Dennis Jr. — Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, fleeing a police officer.
William A. McNeese — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, accident involving damage to vehicle.
Kenneth R. Haley — Parole and pardon board violation.
