Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 1

1611 Wildwood — Theft of property.

2700 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

215 Louis Davis Dr. — Domestic dispute.

2501 Lake Rd. — Simple assault.

906 Ave. I — Domestic dispute.

106 Samantha Ln. — Theft of property.

May 2

215 I-45 N. — Theft of property.

FM 247/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.

202 Brookside Dr. — Domestic dispute.

215 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

300 Sumac — Domestic dispute.

May 3

Park Road 40/ I-45 S. — Suspicious incident.

1110 Ave. N — Theft of property.

202 Brookside Drive — Domestic dispute.

180 I-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

608 Normal Park Dr. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 1

538 Walker Lp. — Criminal trespass.

526 Graham Rd. — Criminal trespass.

Hwy. 19/ Louis Grant — Vehicle fire.

May 2

18 Underwood Dr. — Drugs.

Hwy. 75 N./ FM 1696 E. — Minor auto wreck.

Sterling Chapel Rd./ Hwy. 19 — Terroristic threat.

2211 Hwy. 190 — Minor auto wreck.

May 3

13 Amber Dr. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

143 FS Rd. 233 — Runaway juvenile.

Walker County Jail docket

May 1 -3

Jason W. Snuggs — Parole and pardon violation, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Ashley Baker — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Brian Watkins — Public intoxication, assault causing bodily injury/ family violence.

Ricardo Rodriguez-Molina — Loud noise.

Jessica Varnell — Driving while intoxicated.

Juanita Prevatte — Drove on sidewalk, failure to appear, parole and pardon board violation, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Wendi Allen — Disorderly conduct.

Archie Ennis — Public intoxication.

Francis Gonzales — Assault by contact (Family violence).

Richard O’Bannon — Public intoxication.

Alisa Capetillo — Public intoxication.

Adam Cripe — Public intoxication.

Stacia Sargent — Public intoxication.

Justin Rasco — Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).

Elizabeth Purvis — Driving while intoxicated.

Gary Moore — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport.

Jamie Luke — Assault family/ household member with previous conviction.

Natasha Mills — Public intoxication.

Colby Winfrey — Driving while intoxicated.

Katrina Hinton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Darren Harrison — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Neely Rice — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

