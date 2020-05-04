Huntsville Police Department
May 1
1611 Wildwood — Theft of property.
2700 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
215 Louis Davis Dr. — Domestic dispute.
2501 Lake Rd. — Simple assault.
906 Ave. I — Domestic dispute.
106 Samantha Ln. — Theft of property.
May 2
215 I-45 N. — Theft of property.
FM 247/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.
202 Brookside Dr. — Domestic dispute.
215 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
300 Sumac — Domestic dispute.
May 3
Park Road 40/ I-45 S. — Suspicious incident.
1110 Ave. N — Theft of property.
202 Brookside Drive — Domestic dispute.
180 I-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
608 Normal Park Dr. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 1
538 Walker Lp. — Criminal trespass.
526 Graham Rd. — Criminal trespass.
Hwy. 19/ Louis Grant — Vehicle fire.
May 2
18 Underwood Dr. — Drugs.
Hwy. 75 N./ FM 1696 E. — Minor auto wreck.
Sterling Chapel Rd./ Hwy. 19 — Terroristic threat.
2211 Hwy. 190 — Minor auto wreck.
May 3
13 Amber Dr. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
143 FS Rd. 233 — Runaway juvenile.
Walker County Jail docket
May 1 -3
Jason W. Snuggs — Parole and pardon violation, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Ashley Baker — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Brian Watkins — Public intoxication, assault causing bodily injury/ family violence.
Ricardo Rodriguez-Molina — Loud noise.
Jessica Varnell — Driving while intoxicated.
Juanita Prevatte — Drove on sidewalk, failure to appear, parole and pardon board violation, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Wendi Allen — Disorderly conduct.
Archie Ennis — Public intoxication.
Francis Gonzales — Assault by contact (Family violence).
Richard O’Bannon — Public intoxication.
Alisa Capetillo — Public intoxication.
Adam Cripe — Public intoxication.
Stacia Sargent — Public intoxication.
Justin Rasco — Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).
Elizabeth Purvis — Driving while intoxicated.
Gary Moore — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport.
Jamie Luke — Assault family/ household member with previous conviction.
Natasha Mills — Public intoxication.
Colby Winfrey — Driving while intoxicated.
Katrina Hinton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Darren Harrison — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Neely Rice — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
