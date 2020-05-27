Huntsville Police Department
May 26
106 Samantha Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Hwy. 19/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.
911 Adams Dr. — Burglary of a vehicle.
401 Gospel Hill — Aggravated robbery.
2537 Pine Shadows — Assault.
2600 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
135 Sara Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 26
320 FM FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) — Animal complaint.
413 Bishop Rd. — Domestic dispute.
105 Horseshoe Lake Rd. — Theft.
1936 Hwy. 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
3722 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Recovered stolen vehicle.
2302 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
286 FM 1696 W. — Harassment.
16 Oak Trail Rd. — Domestic dispute.
203 Hall Ranch Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
26 Farris St. — Terroristic threatening.
3101 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
May 26-27
Austin Davids — Assault causing bodily injury.
Richard H. O’Bannon III — Injury to child/ elderly or disable with intent for bodily injury.
Brandi L. Wylin — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Marialuisa Munoz — Driving while intoxicated.
Alexander J. Beare — Criminal trespass.
Nehermiah R. Salazar — Criminal trespass.
Kevin Nash — Assault causing bodily injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.