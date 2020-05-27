Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 26

106 Samantha Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Hwy. 19/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.

911 Adams Dr. — Burglary of a vehicle.

401 Gospel Hill — Aggravated robbery.

2537 Pine Shadows — Assault.

2600 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

135 Sara Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 26

320 FM FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) — Animal complaint.

413 Bishop Rd. — Domestic dispute.

105 Horseshoe Lake Rd. — Theft.

1936 Hwy. 75 N. — Criminal mischief.

3722 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Recovered stolen vehicle.

2302 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

286 FM 1696 W. — Harassment.

16 Oak Trail Rd. — Domestic dispute.

203 Hall Ranch Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

26 Farris St. — Terroristic threatening.

3101 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

May 26-27

Austin Davids — Assault causing bodily injury.

Richard H. O’Bannon III — Injury to child/ elderly or disable with intent for bodily injury.

Brandi L. Wylin — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Marialuisa Munoz — Driving while intoxicated.

Alexander J. Beare — Criminal trespass.

Nehermiah R. Salazar — Criminal trespass.

Kevin Nash — Assault causing bodily injury.

