Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 27

300 MLK Blvd. — Escape/ interfering.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 27

Cottonwood Ln./ Thomas Lake Rd. — Animal complaint.

9200 Hwy. 75 S. — Major auto wreck.

100 Oates Brothers Rd. — Animal abuse.

Spring Circle Dr./ Spring Circle Lp. — Animal abuse.

150 Duerer Rd. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

May 27-28

Joseph M. Archuleta — Assault family/household member impeding breath/circulation.

Katherine G. Fargo — Driving while intoxicated, violation promise to appear.

Roderick O. Smith — Parole and pardon board violation.

Ricky D. Corley — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2), manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1).

Dalei Cross — Interfering with public duties.

Joanna D. Bell — Obstruction or retaliation.

Dowling D. Dickey-Greenwood — Evading arrest detention, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Helena Battise — Driving while intoxicated.

Eva N. Gamble — Public intoxication.

