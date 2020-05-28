Huntsville Police Department
May 27
300 MLK Blvd. — Escape/ interfering.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 27
Cottonwood Ln./ Thomas Lake Rd. — Animal complaint.
9200 Hwy. 75 S. — Major auto wreck.
100 Oates Brothers Rd. — Animal abuse.
Spring Circle Dr./ Spring Circle Lp. — Animal abuse.
150 Duerer Rd. — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
May 27-28
Joseph M. Archuleta — Assault family/household member impeding breath/circulation.
Katherine G. Fargo — Driving while intoxicated, violation promise to appear.
Roderick O. Smith — Parole and pardon board violation.
Ricky D. Corley — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2), manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1).
Dalei Cross — Interfering with public duties.
Joanna D. Bell — Obstruction or retaliation.
Dowling D. Dickey-Greenwood — Evading arrest detention, failure to identify as a fugitive.
Helena Battise — Driving while intoxicated.
Eva N. Gamble — Public intoxication.
