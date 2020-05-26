Huntsville Police Department
May 22
146 Hidden Valley Cr. — Forgery.
2401 Sycamore Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.
Hwy. 30/ Veterans Memorial — Major auto wreck.
2455 Montgomery Rd. — Disturbance.
249 I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
Montgomery Rd. / Cline St. — Minor auto wreck.
3003 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
1718 11th St. — Found property.
124 Willowbend Dr. — Theft.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
146 Pine Valley — Civil dispute.
May 23
104 Hwy. 190 — Drugs.
1012 Frostwood — Drugs.
Hwy. 19/ Old Colony Rd. — Terroristic threatening.
May 24
1440 Brazos Dr. — Criminal mischief.
104 Hwy. 190 — Domestic dispute.
2700 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
11th St./ Normal Park — Minor auto wreck.
1029 Hazel Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Hwy. 75 S./ Old Houston — Major auto wreck.
124 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.
800 FM 2821 — Fleet wreck.
May 25
555 Bowers Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
405 2nd St. — Criminal mischief.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
1702 11th St. — Theft.
1300 Smither Dr. — Criminal mischief.
117 Sara Ln. — Assault.
1700 10th St. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 22
16 Ashworth Rd. — Abandoned vehicle.
1456 Southwood Dr. — Animal abuse.
2830 Lake Rd. — Credit card abuse.
FM 980/ McMillian Rd. — Major auto wreck.
166 Duerer — Theft.
10 Spring Creek Cr. — Harassment.
May 23
22 Pine Ln. — Domestic dispute.
10 Caddo St. — Criminal mischief.
15 West Walnut Lake — Disturbance.
5 Kings Point Rd. — Criminal trespass.
15 W. Walnut Lake Rd. — Disturbance.
100 Texas Grand Cr. — Criminal trespass.
116 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic.
169 G Booker Rd. — Disturbance.
142 FM 2296 — Animal bite.
1846 I-45 N. — Burglary of a residence.
May 24
22 Bryant Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
10 Falls View Ct. — Domestic dispute.
105 Roberts Rd. — Theft.
9317 Hwy. 75 S. — Theft.
25 Cedar Hill Dr. — Animal bite.
189 Townly Ranch Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
May 22-25
Michael R. Holdren — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Gregory D. Schanfish — Criminal mischief.
Raishard T. Kelley — Interfering with public duties.
Michael Alduende — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of a controlled substance (PG1)(2 counts), possession of marijuana, fraud possession/ use of credit or debit card.
Bobby King — Driving while intoxicated.
Tamara R. Nickens-Wortham — Public intoxication, possession of a drug paraphernalia, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Shawn J. Deshayes — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crispin Perez — Minor in possession of alcohol, driving while intoxicated.
Jared A. Zavala — Minor in possession, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Dameyan D. Davis — Public intoxication.
Milton R. Franklin — Public intoxication.
Vanessa M. Adams — Public intoxication.
Natasha E. Mills — Public intoxication.
Hunter C. Hutchins — Possession of drug paraphernalia, assault family/ household.
Joshua E. Chatham — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Jeremy Self — Public intoxication, unlawful possession of a firearm.
Anthony V. Sykes Jr. — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Michael Thomas — Failure to identify, false statement to law enforcement.
Colton C. Baker — Driving while intoxicated.
Reginald B. Lee — Public intoxication.
Christopher L. Vincent — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), fraud delivery of a controlled substance.
Caleb J. Mercado — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (PG2).
Brandon S. Miller — Possession of a drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Glenn Davison — Parole and pardon board violation.
Willie D. Luckey — Driving while intoxicated.
Able Mora-Rodriguez — Driving while intoxicated.
Gerardo Aleman — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (PG3).
Crispin Perez — Public intoxication.
Marline Mitcham — Public intoxication.
James E. Pipkin — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Quintin Crawford — Possession of marijuana.
Luis O. Cano — Driving while intoxicated.
John P. Stuckey — Unlawful possession of a firearm.
Austin Davis — Assault causing bodily injury.
