Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 22

146 Hidden Valley Cr. — Forgery.

2401 Sycamore Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.

Hwy. 30/ Veterans Memorial — Major auto wreck.

2455 Montgomery Rd. — Disturbance.

249 I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

Montgomery Rd. / Cline St. — Minor auto wreck.

3003 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

1718 11th St. — Found property.

124 Willowbend Dr. — Theft.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

146 Pine Valley — Civil dispute.

May 23

104 Hwy. 190 — Drugs.

1012 Frostwood — Drugs.

Hwy. 19/ Old Colony Rd. — Terroristic threatening.

May 24

1440 Brazos Dr. — Criminal mischief.

104 Hwy. 190 — Domestic dispute.

2700 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

11th St./ Normal Park — Minor auto wreck.

1029 Hazel Ave. — Domestic dispute.

Hwy. 75 S./ Old Houston — Major auto wreck.

124 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.

800 FM 2821 — Fleet wreck.

May 25

555 Bowers Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

405 2nd St. — Criminal mischief.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

1702 11th St. — Theft.

1300 Smither Dr. — Criminal mischief.

117 Sara Ln. — Assault.

1700 10th St. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 22

16 Ashworth Rd. — Abandoned vehicle.

1456 Southwood Dr. — Animal abuse.

2830 Lake Rd. — Credit card abuse.

FM 980/ McMillian Rd. — Major auto wreck.

166 Duerer — Theft.

10 Spring Creek Cr. — Harassment.

May 23

22 Pine Ln. — Domestic dispute.

10 Caddo St. — Criminal mischief.

15 West Walnut Lake — Disturbance.

5 Kings Point Rd. — Criminal trespass.

15 W. Walnut Lake Rd. — Disturbance.

100 Texas Grand Cr. — Criminal trespass.

116 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic.

169 G Booker Rd. — Disturbance.

142 FM 2296 — Animal bite.

1846 I-45 N. — Burglary of a residence.

May 24

22 Bryant Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

10 Falls View Ct. — Domestic dispute.

105 Roberts Rd. — Theft.

9317 Hwy. 75 S. — Theft.

25 Cedar Hill Dr. — Animal bite.

189 Townly Ranch Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

May 22-25

Michael R. Holdren — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Gregory D. Schanfish — Criminal mischief.

Raishard T. Kelley — Interfering with public duties.

Michael Alduende — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of a controlled substance (PG1)(2 counts), possession of marijuana, fraud possession/ use of credit or debit card.

Bobby King — Driving while intoxicated.

Tamara R. Nickens-Wortham — Public intoxication, possession of a drug paraphernalia, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Shawn J. Deshayes — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crispin Perez — Minor in possession of alcohol, driving while intoxicated.

Jared A. Zavala — Minor in possession, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Dameyan D. Davis — Public intoxication.

Milton R. Franklin — Public intoxication.

Vanessa M. Adams — Public intoxication.

Natasha E. Mills — Public intoxication.

Hunter C. Hutchins — Possession of drug paraphernalia, assault family/ household.

Joshua E. Chatham — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Jeremy Self — Public intoxication, unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anthony V. Sykes Jr. — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Michael Thomas — Failure to identify, false statement to law enforcement.

Colton C. Baker — Driving while intoxicated.

Reginald B. Lee — Public intoxication.

Christopher L. Vincent — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), fraud delivery of a controlled substance.

Caleb J. Mercado — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (PG2).

Brandon S. Miller — Possession of a drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Glenn Davison — Parole and pardon board violation.

Willie D. Luckey — Driving while intoxicated.

Able Mora-Rodriguez — Driving while intoxicated.

Gerardo Aleman — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (PG3).

Crispin Perez — Public intoxication.

Marline Mitcham — Public intoxication.

James E. Pipkin — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quintin Crawford — Possession of marijuana.

Luis O. Cano — Driving while intoxicated.

John P. Stuckey — Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Austin Davis — Assault causing bodily injury.

