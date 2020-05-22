Huntsville Police Department
May 21
3307 Powell Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
1220 11th St. — Terroristic threatening.
900 blk Trinity Cutoff — Sexual assault.
400 blk. Cherry Hills Dr. — Unattended death.
727 Vicki Dr. — Domestic dispute.
1336 Smither — Criminal mischief.
500 Vicki Dr. — Domestic dispute, animal bite.
120 Hwy. 30 — Suspicious activity.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 21
12 Walker (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.
22 Deborah St. — Criminal mischief.
886 FM 980 — Credit card abuse.
110 Memorial Dr. — Animal bite.
3600 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Major auto wreck.
28 Galloway Rd. — Assist other agency.
25 Summer Place — Credit card abuse.
301 Gibbs St. — Criminal trespass.
785 Walker Loop — Burglary of a residence.
168 Booker Rd. — Theft.
382 Wire Rd. — Burglary of a residence.
Hwy. 150/ I-45 S. — Drugs/ narcotics.
Walker County Jail docket
May 21-22
Emma P. Bell — Theft of property.
Ladetrian Harrison — Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Ethan W. Nash — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle.
Giovanni Garcia — Possession of a controlled substance.
Candis M. Nelly — Public intoxication.
Nicholas P. Ardoin — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rickey V. Riles — Driving while intoxicated.
Vanessa Griffith — Public intoxication.
Pedro Garza Jr. — Public intoxication.
David L. Deans — Possession of marijuana, false drivers license/ ID (2 counts).
