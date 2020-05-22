Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 21

3307 Powell Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

1220 11th St. — Terroristic threatening.

900 blk Trinity Cutoff — Sexual assault.

400 blk. Cherry Hills Dr. — Unattended death.

727 Vicki Dr. — Domestic dispute.

1336 Smither — Criminal mischief.

500 Vicki Dr. — Domestic dispute, animal bite.

120 Hwy. 30 — Suspicious activity.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 21

12 Walker (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.

22 Deborah St. — Criminal mischief.

886 FM 980 — Credit card abuse.

110 Memorial Dr. — Animal bite.

3600 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Major auto wreck.

28 Galloway Rd. — Assist other agency.

25 Summer Place — Credit card abuse.

301 Gibbs St. — Criminal trespass.

785 Walker Loop — Burglary of a residence.

168 Booker Rd. — Theft.

382 Wire Rd. — Burglary of a residence.

Hwy. 150/ I-45 S. — Drugs/ narcotics.

Walker County Jail docket

May 21-22

Emma P. Bell — Theft of property.

Ladetrian Harrison — Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Ethan W. Nash — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle.

Giovanni Garcia — Possession of a controlled substance.

Candis M. Nelly — Public intoxication.

Nicholas P. Ardoin — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rickey V. Riles — Driving while intoxicated.

Vanessa Griffith — Public intoxication.

Pedro Garza Jr. — Public intoxication.

David L. Deans — Possession of marijuana, false drivers license/ ID (2 counts).

Tags