Huntsville Police Department
May 20
4 White Cir. — Fraud/ use of identifying information.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
1915 Ave. M — Assault.
703 Beottcher Mill Rd. — Assault
519 Normal Park Dr. — Domestic dispute.
11th Street/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
707 Hwy. 190 — Domestic dispute.
1700 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 20
1303 Hwy. 190 — Harassment.
615 FM 1696 W. — Animal bite.
2620 I-45 S. — Animal bite.
Hall Ranch Rd./ FM 2550 — Major auto wreck.
3201 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
34 Front St. (Riverside) — Disturbance.
29 FM 2929 — Domestic dispute.
12 Walker (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail docket
May 20-21
Devan Dailey — Delivery of marijuana.
Travis A. Thomas — Operating a taxi services without a license.
Belinda M. Wilbanks — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Bobby R. Jones — Public intoxication.
Michelle L. Pelt — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), public intoxication.
Jordan L. Paulus — Public intoxication.
Timothy Dennis Jr. — Sexual assault.
