Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 20

4 White Cir. — Fraud/ use of identifying information.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

1915 Ave. M — Assault.

703 Beottcher Mill Rd. — Assault

519 Normal Park Dr. — Domestic dispute.

11th Street/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

707 Hwy. 190 — Domestic dispute.

1700 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 20

1303 Hwy. 190 — Harassment.

615 FM 1696 W. — Animal bite.

2620 I-45 S. — Animal bite.

Hall Ranch Rd./ FM 2550 — Major auto wreck.

3201 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

34 Front St. (Riverside) — Disturbance.

29 FM 2929 — Domestic dispute.

12 Walker (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail docket

May 20-21

Devan Dailey — Delivery of marijuana.

Travis A. Thomas — Operating a taxi services without a license.

Belinda M. Wilbanks — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Bobby R. Jones — Public intoxication.

Michelle L. Pelt — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), public intoxication.

Jordan L. Paulus — Public intoxication.

Timothy Dennis Jr. — Sexual assault.

