Huntsville Police Department
May 19
309 Hwy. 190 — Domestic dispute.
412 9th St. — Theft.
1051 Trinity Cut Off — Sex offender registry.
Hwy. 190/ Geneva — Assist another agency.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 19
50 Harold Cir. — Animal abuse.
8243 Hwy. 75 S. — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
May 19-20
Kiera R. Scurry — Driving while intoxicated.
Marshod B. Hawkins — Evading arrest detention with vehicle.
Jack S. Hernandez Sicardo — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Sheldon Adam — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
John E. Alexander — Theft of property.
Andrew Carter — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of a controlled substance (PG2).
Andrew J. Riggs — Possession of marijuana.
Michael Goodwin — Assault family/ household member.
Robert Renfro — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, evading arrest detention with previous conviction.
