Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 19

309 Hwy. 190 — Domestic dispute.

412 9th St. — Theft.

1051 Trinity Cut Off — Sex offender registry.

Hwy. 190/ Geneva — Assist another agency.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 19

50 Harold Cir. — Animal abuse.

8243 Hwy. 75 S. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

May 19-20

Kiera R. Scurry — Driving while intoxicated.

Marshod B. Hawkins — Evading arrest detention with vehicle.

Jack S. Hernandez Sicardo — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Sheldon Adam — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

John E. Alexander — Theft of property.

Andrew Carter — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of a controlled substance (PG2).

Andrew J. Riggs — Possession of marijuana.

Michael Goodwin — Assault family/ household member.

Robert Renfro — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, evading arrest detention with previous conviction.

