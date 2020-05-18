Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 15

2608 El Toro — Found property.

1217 15th St. — Theft.

374 Hwy. 75 N. — Domestic threatening.

410 B Helen St. — Assault.

3000 Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.

May 16

1919 20th St. — Domestic dispute.

2101 Sycamore — Domestic dispute.

1605 Wildwood — Minor auto wreck.

20 FM 1791 — Assault.

1300 Smither — Criminal mischief.

1604 Wildwood — Assault.

I-45 S. / Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.

141 I-45 — Minor auto wreck.

259 I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

May 17

3003 Sam Houston — Theft.

403 Boethcher — Burglary.

108 Smith Hill — Aggravated assault.

2921 Old Houston — Criminal offense.

2600 Milam — Assault.

Veterans / Woodard — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 15

Ross McBride Ln/ Didlake Rd. — Animal abuse.

39 Lacee Ln. — Harassment.

63 Hidden Creek Dr. — Assault.

May 16

2700 I-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

1100 FM 405 — Major auto wreck.

10 Catalina Rd. — Residential fire.

38 A Gourd Creek Rd. — Domestic dispute.

649 Pinedale Rd. — Disturbance.

17 Michael St. — Domestic dispute.

Hwy. 30/ Booker Spur — Minor auto wreck.

May 17

2600 Hwy. 19 — Minor auto wreck.

May 18

85 Q Young Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle

Walker County Jail docket

May 15-18

Larissa Weaver — Forgery of a financial instrument.

Natalie K. Lambert — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Taylor A. Gloria — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Abraham I Espinoza — Fraud possession/ use of credit or debit card, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Bobby M. Varieur — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, tampering fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Luz M. Vanegas-Rodriguez — Driving while intoxicated (2nd offense), assault causing bodily injury.

Eva N. Gamble — Public intoxication.

Dallisson F. Santos — Assault (family violence).

Pablo Cortez — Public intoxication, discharging a firearm within city limits.

Tayren L. Winfrey — Unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Jonathan P. Hasha — Driving while intoxicated (2nd offense).

Tadrian D. Riles — Interfering with public duties.

James O. Sanderson — Driving while intoxicated (3rd or more).

Geovanni D. Watkins — Theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Justice L. Edewards — Theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Partrick J. Dosia — Public intoxication , possession of drug paraphernalia, fraud use/ possession identifying info, fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card.

Giovonne A. Maynard — Theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Kirby K. Lewis — Theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.

David Musquiz — Bond surrender (burglary of a coin operated device).

Dominic S. Thomas — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2), possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated.

Jesus Almanzar Jr. — Possession of marijuana.

Jonathan M. Jordan — Parole and pardon board violation, forgery of a financial instrument.

Noe Perales-Ibarra — Driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana.

Ricky Lewis — Public intoxication.

Magayal P. Martinez — Driving while intoxicated.

Monique T. Myers — Public intoxication, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Addie Girouard — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

