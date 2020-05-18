Huntsville Police Department
May 15
2608 El Toro — Found property.
1217 15th St. — Theft.
374 Hwy. 75 N. — Domestic threatening.
410 B Helen St. — Assault.
3000 Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.
May 16
1919 20th St. — Domestic dispute.
2101 Sycamore — Domestic dispute.
1605 Wildwood — Minor auto wreck.
20 FM 1791 — Assault.
1300 Smither — Criminal mischief.
1604 Wildwood — Assault.
I-45 S. / Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.
141 I-45 — Minor auto wreck.
259 I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
May 17
3003 Sam Houston — Theft.
403 Boethcher — Burglary.
108 Smith Hill — Aggravated assault.
2921 Old Houston — Criminal offense.
2600 Milam — Assault.
Veterans / Woodard — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 15
Ross McBride Ln/ Didlake Rd. — Animal abuse.
39 Lacee Ln. — Harassment.
63 Hidden Creek Dr. — Assault.
May 16
2700 I-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
1100 FM 405 — Major auto wreck.
10 Catalina Rd. — Residential fire.
38 A Gourd Creek Rd. — Domestic dispute.
649 Pinedale Rd. — Disturbance.
17 Michael St. — Domestic dispute.
Hwy. 30/ Booker Spur — Minor auto wreck.
May 17
2600 Hwy. 19 — Minor auto wreck.
May 18
85 Q Young Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle
Walker County Jail docket
May 15-18
Larissa Weaver — Forgery of a financial instrument.
Natalie K. Lambert — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Taylor A. Gloria — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Abraham I Espinoza — Fraud possession/ use of credit or debit card, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Bobby M. Varieur — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, tampering fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Luz M. Vanegas-Rodriguez — Driving while intoxicated (2nd offense), assault causing bodily injury.
Eva N. Gamble — Public intoxication.
Dallisson F. Santos — Assault (family violence).
Pablo Cortez — Public intoxication, discharging a firearm within city limits.
Tayren L. Winfrey — Unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Jonathan P. Hasha — Driving while intoxicated (2nd offense).
Tadrian D. Riles — Interfering with public duties.
James O. Sanderson — Driving while intoxicated (3rd or more).
Geovanni D. Watkins — Theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Justice L. Edewards — Theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Partrick J. Dosia — Public intoxication , possession of drug paraphernalia, fraud use/ possession identifying info, fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card.
Giovonne A. Maynard — Theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Kirby K. Lewis — Theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
David Musquiz — Bond surrender (burglary of a coin operated device).
Dominic S. Thomas — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2), possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated.
Jesus Almanzar Jr. — Possession of marijuana.
Jonathan M. Jordan — Parole and pardon board violation, forgery of a financial instrument.
Noe Perales-Ibarra — Driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana.
Ricky Lewis — Public intoxication.
Magayal P. Martinez — Driving while intoxicated.
Monique T. Myers — Public intoxication, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Addie Girouard — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
