Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 14

3005 Glen Ct. — Burglary of a vehicle.

6043 Hwy. 75 S. — Domestic dispute.

223 I-45 S. — Credit card abuse.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

508 Nan Way — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 14

2235 Hwy. 190 — Burglary.

Four Notch Rd./ FM 1375 E. — Suspicious vehicle.

3196 I-45 N. — Vehicle fire.

8 Valley View Ct. — Drugs/ narcotics.

FM 2296/ US 190 E. — Drugs/ narcotics.

85 Q. Young Rd. — Burglary in progress.

Walker County Jail docket

May 14-15

Kenneth D. Elms — Sex offenders duty to register.

Garrett T. Bartee — Unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest search or transport, interfering with public duties, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Renwick A. Merchant Sr. — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Jeanie M. Earle — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trenton P. Jones — Driving while intoxicated (2nd).

Trevion D. Williams — Theft of property.

Christopher L. Vincent — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).

Devin Harrison — Theft of property.

James A. Wiggs — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).

Nicholas Rose-Soto — Public intoxication.

