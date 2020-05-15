Huntsville Police Department
May 14
3005 Glen Ct. — Burglary of a vehicle.
6043 Hwy. 75 S. — Domestic dispute.
223 I-45 S. — Credit card abuse.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
508 Nan Way — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 14
2235 Hwy. 190 — Burglary.
Four Notch Rd./ FM 1375 E. — Suspicious vehicle.
3196 I-45 N. — Vehicle fire.
8 Valley View Ct. — Drugs/ narcotics.
FM 2296/ US 190 E. — Drugs/ narcotics.
85 Q. Young Rd. — Burglary in progress.
Walker County Jail docket
May 14-15
Kenneth D. Elms — Sex offenders duty to register.
Garrett T. Bartee — Unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest search or transport, interfering with public duties, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Renwick A. Merchant Sr. — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Jeanie M. Earle — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trenton P. Jones — Driving while intoxicated (2nd).
Trevion D. Williams — Theft of property.
Christopher L. Vincent — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).
Devin Harrison — Theft of property.
James A. Wiggs — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).
Nicholas Rose-Soto — Public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.