Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 13

197 Westridge — Theft.

1101 Holly Springs Dr. — Theft.

411 Hickory Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 13

114 Ranch Acres Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

42 Pierce Rd. — Theft.

60 Fishermans Trl. — Stolen vehicle.

182 FM 1791 — Disturbance.

32 West Oak Dr. — Terroristic threatening.

2 Tonkawas Dr. — Domestic dispute.

106 Pine Ridge Ln. — Animal bite.

Walker County Jail docket

May 13-14

Samantha Sowers — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of marijuana.

Jazmon L. Bryant — Public intoxication (5 counts), failure to appear (2 counts).

Timothy E. Griffin — Evading arrest with vehicle (2 counts).

Ronetta S. Price — Interfere with public duties, possession of marijuana.

Blake Zagorsky — Driving while intoxicated (2nd), possession of marijuana, accident involving damage to vehicle.

Keona Marie Bocanegra — Disorderly conduct, failure to appear.

Aurelio Guajardo — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), parole and pardon board violation.

Taylor A. Gloria — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).

Christopher McGowan — Aggravated robbery.

