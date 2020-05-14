Huntsville Police Department
May 13
197 Westridge — Theft.
1101 Holly Springs Dr. — Theft.
411 Hickory Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 13
114 Ranch Acres Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
42 Pierce Rd. — Theft.
60 Fishermans Trl. — Stolen vehicle.
182 FM 1791 — Disturbance.
32 West Oak Dr. — Terroristic threatening.
2 Tonkawas Dr. — Domestic dispute.
106 Pine Ridge Ln. — Animal bite.
Walker County Jail docket
May 13-14
Samantha Sowers — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of marijuana.
Jazmon L. Bryant — Public intoxication (5 counts), failure to appear (2 counts).
Timothy E. Griffin — Evading arrest with vehicle (2 counts).
Ronetta S. Price — Interfere with public duties, possession of marijuana.
Blake Zagorsky — Driving while intoxicated (2nd), possession of marijuana, accident involving damage to vehicle.
Keona Marie Bocanegra — Disorderly conduct, failure to appear.
Aurelio Guajardo — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), parole and pardon board violation.
Taylor A. Gloria — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).
Christopher McGowan — Aggravated robbery.
