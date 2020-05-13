Huntsville Police Department 

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 12

136 Bolero Way — Burglary of a vehicle. 

1212 Ave. M — Theft. 

149 Pine Hill Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2105 Ave. N — Domestic dispute. 

17th St./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information. 

259 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck. 

22nd St./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information. 

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 12

1 Horseshoe Lake Dr. — Domestic dispute. 

1828 Hwy. 75 N. — Suspicious vehicle. 

1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. — Suspicious vehicle. 

2250 Hwy. 19 — Suspicious vehicle. 

2201 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck. 

68 Horseshoe Lake Dr. — Warrant service. 

85 Q Young Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle. 

9330 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Suspicious vehicle. 

Walker County Jail docket 

May 12-13

Tanya R. Maddox — Public intoxication. 

Rudy Yanez — Driving while intoxicated. 

Douyean P. Roberts — Possession of marijuana, interfering with public duties. 

Cory N. Wistinghause — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance. 

Reymundo Salas Jr. — Display fictitious license plate. 

Dwelvin D. Neal — Criminal trespass. 

Samantha Sowers — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

