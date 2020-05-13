Huntsville Police Department
May 12
136 Bolero Way — Burglary of a vehicle.
1212 Ave. M — Theft.
149 Pine Hill Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2105 Ave. N — Domestic dispute.
17th St./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
259 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
22nd St./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 12
1 Horseshoe Lake Dr. — Domestic dispute.
1828 Hwy. 75 N. — Suspicious vehicle.
1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. — Suspicious vehicle.
2250 Hwy. 19 — Suspicious vehicle.
2201 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
68 Horseshoe Lake Dr. — Warrant service.
85 Q Young Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
9330 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
May 12-13
Tanya R. Maddox — Public intoxication.
Rudy Yanez — Driving while intoxicated.
Douyean P. Roberts — Possession of marijuana, interfering with public duties.
Cory N. Wistinghause — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Reymundo Salas Jr. — Display fictitious license plate.
Dwelvin D. Neal — Criminal trespass.
Samantha Sowers — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
