Huntsville Police Department
May 8
259 I-45 S. — Found property.
600 Ave. M — Welfare concern.
600 I-45 — Stolen vehicle.
11th St./ Pear St. — Minor auto wreck.
104 I45 — Minor auto wreck.
104 Sabine St. — Domestic.
May 9
1900 Normal Park Dr. — Animal bite.
379 Hwy. 19 — Criminal mischief.
613 I-45 S. — Assault
217 Gail Ln. — Domestic.
705 Circle Dr. — Burglary of a vehicle.
141 I-45 — Theft.
193 I-45 — Burglary of a vehicle.
103 Medical Park Ln. — Burglary of a vehicle.
May 10
525 12th St. — Domestic.
408 Kay Terrace — Animal bite.
2830 Lake Rd. — Assault.
700 Hickory Rd. — Unattended.
1046 Hwy. 75 N. — Burglary of residence.
Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 75 S. — Major auto wreck.
Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 75 S. — Driving while intoxicated.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 8-10
3600 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Disturbance.
78 Erin Dr. — Criminal trespass.
Newport Village Dr./ FM 3454 — Disturbance.
140 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.
FM 2829/ Old Phelps Rd. — Vehicle fire.
31 Barbara Rd. — Theft.
201 Gibbs St. — Major auto wreck.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Theft.
12 Dove St. — Disturbance.
100 FM 2693 — Public intoxication.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Sexual assault.
140 2 FS Rd. 233 — Runaway juvenile.
9 Valley View Ct. — Forgery.
125 Summer Pl. — Terroristic threatening.
765 Wood Farm Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Hwy. 150 W/ Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Minor auto wreck.
2300 Hwy. 19 — Disturbance.
49 Harold Cir. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
May 8-10
Kristopher J. Elliott — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond revocation).
Donald Brady — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Tanya E. Sparks-Hanks — Criminal tresspass.
Steven D. Whitehead — Public intoxication.
Shola John Ayinde — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Johnathan Young — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Ronnie R. Thomas Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Clarrisa Cazalas — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary Stewart — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), unlawful use of a criminal instrument (2 counts).
Jantz C. Martinez — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley K. Fisher — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify.
Treveon D. Harvey — Theft of property.
Joshua Lewis — Public intoxication.
Teresa S. Dennis — Interfere with public duties, deadly conduct discharge firearm, aggravated assault.
Dinora Torres — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance (PG2), possession of marijuana.
Tasheria Merchant — Stealing receiving stolen check.
Traqun D. House — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence), unlawful restraint, criminal mischief.
Ryon B. Webb — Criminal trespass.
Micah R. Harper — Theft of property.
Victor S. Patrick — Public intoxication.
Stuart B. Finch — Driving while intoxicated (3rd or more), possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Andrew Petty — Possession of marijuana.
Francisco Campos Vaquera — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Aaron D. Sykes — Public intoxication.
Antonio Reed — Public intoxication.
Jacquelyn M. Hickman — Public intoxication.
Brandy Simmons — Public intoxication.
Cody L. Jordan — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Shane J. Phillips — Driving while intoxicated.
Joshua Lewis — Harassment of a public servant.
Marcus Mathis — Unlawful restraint.
John C. Lingle — Driving while intoxicated, resist arrest, search or transport, possession of marijuana.
Natalie K. Lambert— Public intoxication.
Abraham I. Espinoza — Public intoxication.
