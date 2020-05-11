Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 8

259 I-45 S. — Found property.

600 Ave. M — Welfare concern.

600 I-45 — Stolen vehicle.

11th St./ Pear St. — Minor auto wreck.

104 I45 — Minor auto wreck.

104 Sabine St. — Domestic.

May 9

1900 Normal Park Dr. — Animal bite.

379 Hwy. 19 — Criminal mischief.

613 I-45 S. — Assault

217 Gail Ln. — Domestic.

705 Circle Dr. — Burglary of a vehicle.

141 I-45 — Theft.

193 I-45 — Burglary of a vehicle.

103 Medical Park Ln. — Burglary of a vehicle.

May 10

525 12th St. — Domestic.

408 Kay Terrace — Animal bite.

2830 Lake Rd. — Assault.

700 Hickory Rd. — Unattended.

1046 Hwy. 75 N. — Burglary of residence.

Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 75 S. — Major auto wreck.

Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 75 S. — Driving while intoxicated.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 8-10

3600 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Disturbance.

78 Erin Dr. — Criminal trespass.

Newport Village Dr./ FM 3454 — Disturbance.

140 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.

FM 2829/ Old Phelps Rd. — Vehicle fire.

31 Barbara Rd. — Theft.

201 Gibbs St. — Major auto wreck.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Theft.

12 Dove St. — Disturbance.

100 FM 2693 — Public intoxication.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Sexual assault.

140 2 FS Rd. 233 — Runaway juvenile.

9 Valley View Ct. — Forgery.

125 Summer Pl. — Terroristic threatening.

765 Wood Farm Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Hwy. 150 W/ Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Minor auto wreck.

2300 Hwy. 19 — Disturbance.

49 Harold Cir. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

May 8-10

Kristopher J. Elliott — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond revocation).

Donald Brady — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Tanya E. Sparks-Hanks — Criminal tresspass.

Steven D. Whitehead — Public intoxication.

Shola John Ayinde — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Johnathan Young — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Ronnie R. Thomas Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Clarrisa Cazalas — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachary Stewart — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), unlawful use of a criminal instrument (2 counts).

Jantz C. Martinez — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley K. Fisher — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify.

Treveon D. Harvey — Theft of property.

Joshua Lewis — Public intoxication.

Teresa S. Dennis — Interfere with public duties, deadly conduct discharge firearm, aggravated assault.

Dinora Torres — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance (PG2), possession of marijuana.

Tasheria Merchant — Stealing receiving stolen check.

Traqun D. House — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence), unlawful restraint, criminal mischief.

Ryon B. Webb — Criminal trespass.

Micah R. Harper — Theft of property.

Victor S. Patrick — Public intoxication.

Stuart B. Finch — Driving while intoxicated (3rd or more), possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Andrew Petty — Possession of marijuana.

Francisco Campos Vaquera — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Aaron D. Sykes — Public intoxication.

Antonio Reed — Public intoxication.

Jacquelyn M. Hickman — Public intoxication.

Brandy Simmons — Public intoxication.

Cody L. Jordan — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Shane J. Phillips — Driving while intoxicated.

Joshua Lewis — Harassment of a public servant.

Marcus Mathis — Unlawful restraint.

John C. Lingle — Driving while intoxicated, resist arrest, search or transport, possession of marijuana.

Natalie K. Lambert— Public intoxication.

Abraham I. Espinoza — Public intoxication.

