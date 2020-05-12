Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 11

311 Hwy. 190 — Unauthorized use of vehicle.

100 Park Road 40 — Stolen vehicle.

141 I-45 S. — Theft of property.

1570 11th St. — Suspicious person.

2900 Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.

2800 Lake Rd. — Attempted suicide.

600 I-45 — Dog bite.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 11-12

49 Harold Cir. — Disturbance.

159 B Little Road Lp. — Animal bite.

143 FS Rd. 233 — Runaway juvenile.

FM 1791/ Walker Loop — Suspicious vehicle.

78 Young Rd. — Disturbance.

3800 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Terroristic threatening.

80 Young Rd. — Terroristic threatening.

2211 US 190 — Suspicious vehicle.

3850 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

May 11-12

Natalie K. Lambert — Public intoxication.

Abraham I Espinoza — Public intoxication.

Patrick W. Smith — Driving while intoxicated (3rd or more).

Davanta R. Coxsey — Possession of marijuana.

Omar Medrano Jr. — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Robert E. Funk — Indecency with child (sexual contact).

Giovanni M. Martinez — Driving while intoxicated.

Shalene Hines — Public intoxication.

Tanya R. Maddox — Public intoxication.

Rudy Yanez — Driving while intoxicated.

