Huntsville Police Department
May 11
311 Hwy. 190 — Unauthorized use of vehicle.
100 Park Road 40 — Stolen vehicle.
141 I-45 S. — Theft of property.
1570 11th St. — Suspicious person.
2900 Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.
2800 Lake Rd. — Attempted suicide.
600 I-45 — Dog bite.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 11-12
49 Harold Cir. — Disturbance.
159 B Little Road Lp. — Animal bite.
143 FS Rd. 233 — Runaway juvenile.
FM 1791/ Walker Loop — Suspicious vehicle.
78 Young Rd. — Disturbance.
3800 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Terroristic threatening.
80 Young Rd. — Terroristic threatening.
2211 US 190 — Suspicious vehicle.
3850 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
May 11-12
Natalie K. Lambert — Public intoxication.
Abraham I Espinoza — Public intoxication.
Patrick W. Smith — Driving while intoxicated (3rd or more).
Davanta R. Coxsey — Possession of marijuana.
Omar Medrano Jr. — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Robert E. Funk — Indecency with child (sexual contact).
Giovanni M. Martinez — Driving while intoxicated.
Shalene Hines — Public intoxication.
Tanya R. Maddox — Public intoxication.
Rudy Yanez — Driving while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.