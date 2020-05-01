Huntsville Police Department
April 30 – Day Shift
Hwy. 19/ Old Colony Rd. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
3100 FM 1374 — Minor auto wreck.
Brookhollow/ Broadmoor — Minor auto wreck.
April 30 – Night Shift
200 University Ave. — Sexual assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 30
Dahlia Rd/ Tanglewood Dr. — Theft.
60 Hall Ranch Rd. — Domestic dispute.
7 Tomahawk Cir. — Disturbance.
9317 Hwy. 75 S (New Waverly) — Stolen vehicle.
12 Old Waverly Rd. — Shots heard.
251 Didlake Rd. — Theft.
Hwy. 150 W/ Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Minor auto wreck.
9302 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Drugs/ narcotics.
83 Jackson Rd. — Domestic.
Walker County Jail docket
April 30- May 1
Corey Walker — Evading arrest/ detention.
Ashtyn Howell — Evading arrest/ detention.
Faith Lake — Evading arrest/ detention.
Bryce Linder — Evading arrest/ detention.
Titus Bailey — Evading arrest/ detention.
Avril Olkens — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Rickey Riles — Burglary of a habitation.
Marti Padilla-Marcias — Hold over (OCC. ICE), driving while intoxicated (2nd).
Janey Odat — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Snuggs — Parole and pardon board violation, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Ashley Baker — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Brian Watkins — Assault causing bodily injury/ family violence, public intoxication.
Ricardo Rodriguez-Molina — Loud noise.
