Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

April 30 – Day Shift

Hwy. 19/ Old Colony Rd. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

3100 FM 1374 — Minor auto wreck.

Brookhollow/ Broadmoor — Minor auto wreck.

April 30 – Night Shift

200 University Ave. — Sexual assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

April 30

Dahlia Rd/ Tanglewood Dr. — Theft.

60 Hall Ranch Rd. — Domestic dispute.

7 Tomahawk Cir. — Disturbance.

9317 Hwy. 75 S (New Waverly) — Stolen vehicle.

12 Old Waverly Rd. — Shots heard.

251 Didlake Rd. — Theft.

Hwy. 150 W/ Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Minor auto wreck.

9302 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Drugs/ narcotics.

83 Jackson Rd. — Domestic.

Walker County Jail docket

April 30- May 1

Corey Walker — Evading arrest/ detention.

Ashtyn Howell — Evading arrest/ detention.

Faith Lake — Evading arrest/ detention.

Bryce Linder — Evading arrest/ detention.

Titus Bailey — Evading arrest/ detention.

Avril Olkens — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Rickey Riles — Burglary of a habitation.

Marti Padilla-Marcias — Hold over (OCC. ICE), driving while intoxicated (2nd).

Janey Odat — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Snuggs — Parole and pardon board violation, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Ashley Baker — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Brian Watkins — Assault causing bodily injury/ family violence, public intoxication.

Ricardo Rodriguez-Molina — Loud noise.

Tags