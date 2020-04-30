Huntsville Police Department

Huntsville Police

April 29 – Day Shift

1200 11th St. — Theft of firearm.

2700 Montgomery Rd. — Unattended death.

100 Normal Park — Burglary of a vehicle.

300 US 190 — Forgery.

1400 Ave. B — Sexual Assault.

April 28 – Night Shift

2500 Pine Shadows Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

216 Broadmoore Dr. — Animal bite.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Walker County Sheriff

April 29

6370 FM 1374 — Disturbance.

9 Valley View Ct. — Stolen vehicle.

56 Main Ave. — Theft.

31 Dusty Rd. — Residential fire.

1303 US 190 — Stolen vehicle.

Emerald Ln./ Lakeview — Disturbance.

82 McMillian Rd. — Credit card abuse.

Walker County Jail docket

April 29-30

Bryan Allen Johnson — Public intoxication.

Steven Limuel Ringo — Public intoxication.

Patrick Dyrone English — Burglary of a building, evading arrest/ detention.

Cletis James Martin — Hold over (Hughes County, OK).

Jacob Spitz — Hold over (Smith County), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Megan Nycole Uvalle — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Alexis Brenie Santos — Aggravated sexual assault of a child, Hold over (Immigration).

Corey Walker — Evading arrest detention.

Ashtyn Aneh Howell — Evading arrest detention.

Faith Lake — Evading arrest detention.

Titus Lee Bailey — Evading arrest detention.

