Huntsville Police Department
April 29 – Day Shift
1200 11th St. — Theft of firearm.
2700 Montgomery Rd. — Unattended death.
100 Normal Park — Burglary of a vehicle.
300 US 190 — Forgery.
1400 Ave. B — Sexual Assault.
April 28 – Night Shift
2500 Pine Shadows Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
216 Broadmoore Dr. — Animal bite.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 29
6370 FM 1374 — Disturbance.
9 Valley View Ct. — Stolen vehicle.
56 Main Ave. — Theft.
31 Dusty Rd. — Residential fire.
1303 US 190 — Stolen vehicle.
Emerald Ln./ Lakeview — Disturbance.
82 McMillian Rd. — Credit card abuse.
Walker County Jail docket
April 29-30
Bryan Allen Johnson — Public intoxication.
Steven Limuel Ringo — Public intoxication.
Patrick Dyrone English — Burglary of a building, evading arrest/ detention.
Cletis James Martin — Hold over (Hughes County, OK).
Jacob Spitz — Hold over (Smith County), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Megan Nycole Uvalle — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Alexis Brenie Santos — Aggravated sexual assault of a child, Hold over (Immigration).
Corey Walker — Evading arrest detention.
Ashtyn Aneh Howell — Evading arrest detention.
Faith Lake — Evading arrest detention.
Titus Lee Bailey — Evading arrest detention.
