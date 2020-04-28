Huntsville Police Department

April 27 – Day Shift

Huntsville Police

2930 Old Houston Rd. — Theft

820 Hwy. 30 E. — Theft.

April 27 – Night Shift

209 Hwy. 75 — Theft.

2435 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 27

Walker County Sheriff

1345 FM 405 (Riverside) — Burglary of residence.

71 Wire Road Lp. — Theft.

24 Old Midway Rd. — Missing person.

470 Lost Indian Camp Rd. — Burglary.

14 Obannon Dr. — Burglary.

717 FM 2821 W. — Assault.

995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

April 27

Joshua Gregory — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).

David Torres — Indecency with child sexual contact.

Saul Barrera — Driving while intoxicated (third or more).

Ron Deville — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1), Burglary of a habitation.

Tyler Guillory — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1), prohibited substance/ item in correctional facility.

Tyrus Perez — Theft of a firearm, failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.

Tabitha Taylor — Resisting arrest, search or transport, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.

Ernest Estell — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

