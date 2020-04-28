Huntsville Police Department
April 27 – Day Shift
2930 Old Houston Rd. — Theft
820 Hwy. 30 E. — Theft.
April 27 – Night Shift
209 Hwy. 75 — Theft.
2435 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 27
1345 FM 405 (Riverside) — Burglary of residence.
71 Wire Road Lp. — Theft.
24 Old Midway Rd. — Missing person.
470 Lost Indian Camp Rd. — Burglary.
14 Obannon Dr. — Burglary.
717 FM 2821 W. — Assault.
995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
April 27
Joshua Gregory — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3).
David Torres — Indecency with child sexual contact.
Saul Barrera — Driving while intoxicated (third or more).
Ron Deville — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1), Burglary of a habitation.
Tyler Guillory — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1), prohibited substance/ item in correctional facility.
Tyrus Perez — Theft of a firearm, failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.
Tabitha Taylor — Resisting arrest, search or transport, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.
Ernest Estell — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
