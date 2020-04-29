Huntsville Police Department
April 28 – Day Shift
2400 Montgomery Rd. — Runaway.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
660 I-45 N. — Theft.
April 28 – Night Shift
100 Samantha Ln. — Unattended Death
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 28
995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.
785 Walker Lp. — Burglary
1249 FM 980 — Theft
521 Hardy St. (New Waverly) — Robbery
Walker County Jail docket
April 28-29
Ernest Estell — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Kevin Bergman — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle.
Bryan Johnson — Public intoxication.
Antwand Roshell — No insurance, failure to appear.
Steven Ringo — Public intoxication.
Patrick English — Burglary of a building, evading arrest/ detention.
