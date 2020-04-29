Huntsville Police Department

Huntsville Police

April 28 – Day Shift

2400 Montgomery Rd. — Runaway.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

660 I-45 N. — Theft.

April 28 – Night Shift

100 Samantha Ln. — Unattended Death

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Walker County Sheriff

April 28

995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.

785 Walker Lp. — Burglary

1249 FM 980 — Theft

521 Hardy St. (New Waverly) — Robbery

Walker County Jail docket

April 28-29

Ernest Estell — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Kevin Bergman — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle.

Bryan Johnson — Public intoxication.

Antwand Roshell — No insurance, failure to appear.

Steven Ringo — Public intoxication.

Patrick English — Burglary of a building, evading arrest/ detention.

