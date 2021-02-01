During Monday’s meeting, county commissioners gave the green light to launch a vaccination hub in Walker County.
According to county emergency director Butch Davis, the county has received preliminary approval from the state to setup the hub at the county fairgrounds. However, the county is still awaiting full approval and a vaccine allocation from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Walker County pharmacies are set to receive 500 vaccines this week, with the hub expected to vaccinate 500 people per day.
Davis told commissioners that he hopes to launch a website for individuals wanting to make an appointment for vaccinations in Walker County as soon as the hub receives full approval from the state.
“We hope to have everything up and running within three weeks. But, it won’t be final until DSHS approves the Hub site and allocate vaccines to it,” Davis noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.